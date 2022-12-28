Win a Dream WSOPC Ticket With Everygame Poker!

Incredible opportunity to win a trip to the Caribbean

The Christmas celebrations are over and now it's time to look forward to something a little warmer – the chance to head off to the WSOPC Caribbean with Everygame Poker.

One of the most hotly anticipated poker events of the year, the 2023 edition of the Caribbean contest takes place between 31st March and 3rd April, and you could be on the island of St Maarten competing for $200,000 GTD.

One lucky Everygame Poker player will get to bask in the beautiful backdrop, with sun, sea, sand and a soothing stay at the Sonesta guaranteed. The full prize package totals $4,200 and includes all this:

$1,700 buy-in for the CPT Caribbean $200,000 GTD Main Event

Five-night stay for two at the Sonesta Maho Beach Resort

All meals and beverages included

$100 Free Cash Game Buy-In

$600 travel expenses

Welcome Package

Welcome Dinner with the Everygame crew!

Want in? To book a trip to the tropics, you'll need to come out on top of Everygame Poker's WSOPC Caribbean Final on New Year's Day. To reach the Final and pick up this perfect package, you can qualify via the multiple and ongoing daily satellite events, or simply buy into the Main Event for $160. Good luck!

WSOPC Caribbean 2023 Final

1 WSOPC St. Maarten Package GTD

New Year's Day, 5pm EST

Buy-in: $160 + $15

Something a little closer to home now and that's a monster $500 reload bonus, plus a free STARGATE tournament ticket worth $11. Deposit $25 or more using the bonus code XMAS2022 and Everygame Poker will match it all the way up to $500.

To use your tournament ticket, head to the lobby and click My Tournaments, where you can cast your eyes over all the competitions you're eligible for. This offer is one of many that form Everygame's Poker Holiday Season – so there's even more to come!

One final freebie now and it's 30 Blackjack Free Bets – no strings attached and available to all players from the 26th-31st December. Each bet is worth a couple of bucks, so that's $60 worth of bets to use on a card classic.

Log in, click to the Casino, tap to the Tangente tab, take a seat at the Blackjack 21 table… and play.

ENDS

Editors notes:

About Everygame Poker:

https://poker.everygame.eu/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221227005111/en/