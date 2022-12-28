Submit Release
Inmates celebrate Christmas peacefully

CORRECTIONAL SERVICES SOLOMON ISLANDS

Inmates from the Provincial Correctional Centres and Rove Central Correctional Centre has celebrated this Christmas festive peacefully.

Rove Central Correctional Centre (RCCC) Supervising Commandant Superintendent Barnabas Greg Ouou has assured our good people and citizens across the Country that during this festive season, inmates across our correctional centres are celebrating peacefully behind the scene.

Commandant Ouou congratulates inmates in side all Correctional facility across the country as they celebrate Christmas and urged them to follow the character of Christ, who is the reason for this celebrations.

Ouou thank the office of the Commissioner for the deployment of headquarter staff to assist during the Christmas and New Year operations.

Thus, our Provincial Correctional Centres also mandate to execute their festive operations as per Commissioners directives.

On behalf of the Office of the Commissioner, he wish all inmates a Merry Christmas and prosperous New Year 2023.

Ends//

CSSI Press

