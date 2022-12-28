Police arrests a male shopkeeper for allegedly stolen 164K

ROYAL SOLOMON ISLANDS POLICE FORCE

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) in Honiara have arrested a male shop keeper for allegedly stolen SBD 164,000 including other currencies that are yet to be recovered.

Police Provincial Commander (PPC) Honiara City, Chief Superintendent Jimson Robo says, “A shop owner of a shop at Capital Park (East Honiara), a Chinese National woman in her 50’s reported that a male shopkeeper stole money from a cabinet in her bedroom.”

PPC Robo adds: “According to reports all shopkeepers have access to the storeroom upstairs of the shop. Both the storeroom and the bedroom are in the same apartment. But only two locals were working that day and only the male shopkeeper was accessing the storeroom.”

“It was not until after closing when the shop owner noticed that someone removed a plywood from the ceiling, broke into her bedroom and stole the money from her cabinet,” says PPC Robo.

The incident occurred on 23 December and was later reported on Christmas day and investigations into the matter are continuing.

Police are also encouraging the business owners to properly deposit big amounts of money into the banks. This will avoid loss of business.

