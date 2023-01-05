iCustoms revolutionary AI platform gets recognition from HMRC
iCustoms has got the green flag from HMRC to process 200 million Customs Declaration in the United Kingdom.
Our services will transform the legacy customs software market used for $22 trillion global trade”LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iCustoms has got the green flag from HMRC to process the Customs Declaration in the United Kingdom. Being the sole handler in the UK for the administration of taxes & duties, HMRC plays a major role in customs declaration.
— Adnan Zaheer
HMRC Customs CHIEF software is going to be replaced by CDS (Customs Declaration Software) in 2023. Therefore, UK businesses are required to do customs declaration via customs management platforms like iCustoms.
iCustoms is a revolutionary AI technology platform that can serve 200 million customs transactions following Brexit. The platform reduces the customs declaration time from average 30 minutes to 3 minutes while improving submission accuracy from 37% to 99%.
Of the company’s recent success and HMRC recognition, iCustoms’ CEO Adnan Zaheer said, “Being recognised by HMRC is a great step towards providing services with ease and quality. The digital age is advancing and so are the needs of businesses. The aim of iCustoms is to make Customs Declarations easy for the customers. We are confident that our services will transform the legacy customs software market used for $22 trillion global trade.”
About iCustoms: iCustoms is one Customs Platform for any business, based in London, UK with offices worldwide. The platform is developed by UK ex HMRC customs technology leaders. It offers a range of cutting edge features and solutions.
