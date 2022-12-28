Small Satellite Market to Hit USD 8.2 billion by the year 2026 | Leading Strategies and Growth Status

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Investments in fundamental research in CubeSats are the factors that drive the growth of the Small Satellite Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Small Satellite Market is estimated to reach $8.2 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR 18.2% from 2021 to 2026. Small satellites, also termed as Smallsats are a class of flight-proven spacecraft, designed to meet high reliability mission requirements. The increasing popularity of these mini-satellites and nano-satellites is mostly due to their lightweight, versatile and inexpensive designs, integrated with the latest software and hardware improvements, which fuel the growth of the Small Satellite Industry. The report offers an extensive analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Small Satellite Market highlights the following areas –

• North America is estimated to hold the largest market share of 45.7% in 2020, owing to the eminent requirement for responsive defense forces, massive investments for breakthrough custom-designed satellites, along with rigorous commercial services demand for satellite bandwidth and network solution.

• The M2M Satellite Communication technologies are majorly driven by the potential launches of cloud-based solutions is estimated to drive the market.

• The promising requirements to seek reliable connectivity between the land and sea operations, along with VSAT connectivity for on-board security, drive the market growth.

Segmental Analysis:

By Type:

The Small Satellite Market is segmented into Mini-Satellite, Micro-Satellite, Nano-Satellite, Pico-Satellite, Femto-Satellite and Other. The Mini-Satellite is estimated to hold the highest share of 33.5% in 2020, owing to the advantageous features, including miniaturized design, travel at high speeds and remote sensing technology. In addition, affordable development solutions of Nano-Satellite technology makes them a suitable option to deliver superior solutions for communications.

By Application:

Small Satellite Market is segmented into IoT/M2M, Communication, Earth Observation & Meteorology, Military & Intelligence, Scientific Research & Exploration, Weather and other. The communication segment held the major share of 22.2% in 2020 in the Small Satellite Market, due to the successful introduction of game-changing software for the satellite communication industry along with new business opportunities to expand remote location operation and real-time asset monitoring.

By Geography:

North America is estimated to hold the largest market share of 45.7% in 2020, along with Europe, owing to the eminent requirement for responsive defense forces, massive investments for breakthrough custom-designed satellites, along with rigorous commercial services demand for satellite bandwidth and network solution. The industry is poised to continue its rapid growth as SpaceX and others put up constellations of thousands of satellites intended to serve areas without access to broadband.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Small Satellite Industry are -

1. Airbus SE

2. BAE Systems plc

3. Dauria Aerospace

4. L3Harris Technologies Inc.

5. Lockheed Martin

