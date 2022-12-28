Hybrid Fabric Market is forecast to reach US$450.6 million by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Hybrid Fabric Market is forecast to reach US$450.6 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hybrid Fabric Market is forecast to reach US$450.6 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. A hybrid fabric is a type of fabric that is made up of more than one type of structural fiber. Hybrid fabrics industry is primarily differentiated from other fabric industry on the basis of special technical functions that require specific performance properties such as high strength and durability and excellent resistance to heat, flames, and chemical agents. It is a mixture of spun yarns along with carbon fiber and thermoplastic matrix which have the provision of insulation panels. Hybrid fabrics are designed in such a manner that the fabric will have just one layer of fabric running in the weft direction and the second type of fabric running in the warp direction. Hybrid yarns can be manufactured through many ways like co-wrapping, core spinning, and commingling. This enables uniform distribution of the reinforcement fibres and reduces its damage. Manufacturers across the globe are making use of hybrid fabrics in automotive, sports & recreational equipment, and aerospace & defence thereby bolstering the demand for hybrid fabric market.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the hybrid fabric market highlights the following areas -

1. The global hybrid fabrics market size will increase due to high demand for applications in automotive, aerospace & defence, wind energy, sports & recreational equipment, marine and construction material during the forecast period. Thus, it will drive the market growth for the global hybrid fabrics market.

2. The demand for hybrid fabrics is increasing due to its properties as hybrid fabrics are light weight and stronger than metals and hence, they have gained popularity across various end user industries. Thus, it is expected to drive the global market opportunity over the forecast period for hybrid fabrics market.

3. Asia Pacific held key share of the global hybrid fabric market in 2021. Rise in demand for hybrid fabrics in major end-use industries, such as automotive, wind energy, and sports & leisure, is likely to drive the market in the region during the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Hybrid fabric market Segment Analysis – By Fabric Type : Glass/carbon held the largest share of over 19% in the hybrid fabrics market in the year 2021. Glass/carbon hybrid fabrics are widely used in automotive & transportation and wind energy industries. Glass/carbon hybrid fabric is light in weight and helps lower the weight of vehicles and wind blades. Carbon fibres lead to high tensile compressive strength and stiffness.

2. Hybrid fabric market Segment Analysis- By End Users Type : Aerospace & defence the largest share of over around 22% in the hybrid fabric market in 2021. The aerospace & defence sector is expected to witness strong growth in the market, owing to increase in investment from government in the aerospace & defence sector. Governments in the U.S., China, and India are largely spending on modernization of military and commercial aircrafts which will boost the market growth for hybrid fabrics.

3. Hybrid fabric market Segment Analysis – By Geography : Asia dominated the hybrid fabrics market during the year 2021 with a market share of around 34%, followed by Europe and North America. Asia Pacific accounted for significant hybrid fabrics market share, owing to large presence of global players. Asia Pacific is projected to offer lucrative opportunities to the hybrid fabric market in the near future. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness steady growth, owing to shifting trend toward lightweight fabrics for automotive with high compressive and tensile strength.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Hybrid fabric industry are:

1. Royal DSM N.V.

2. SGL Carbon

3. Gurit

4. Hexcel Corporation

5. Textum.

