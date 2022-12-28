Smart Machines Market To Surpass US$ 103.11 Billion By 2027 | Booming Worldwide with Latest Trend

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Artificial intelligence and its integration with the Internet of everything across various industries is driving the smart machine market growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Smart Machines Market is estimated to reach $103.11 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR 19.3% from 2022 to 2027. Machines and tools of daily use as well as those used in complex industrial processes have evolved considerably in the last few decades. The rising demand for improved technologies such as artificial intelligence and its integration with the Internet of everything across various industries is driving the smart machine market growth. Moreover, growing investment in the research and development of the various industries coupled with huge adoption of industrial automation solutions tend to drive the smart machines market growth during the forecast period. The report offers an extensive analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Smart Machines Market highlights the following areas –

• Growing demand for automation and technological advancements across various end-use industries for a wide range of applications is analysed to significantly drive the Smart Machines Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

• Autonomous systems are analysed to hold highest share 28.67% in 2021 owing to its huge adoption across various industries for wide range of applications.

• Manufacturing sector is expected to hold the highest market share 25.11% in the forecast period owing to the increasing automation coupled with increasing R&D investments.

• Asia-Pacific is analysed to hold the highest share in 2021 owing to the huge scope for industrialization and increasing investments across various industries owing to acceptance of various IoT solutions.

Segmental Analysis:

By Type:

The Smart Machines Market Report is segmented into Autonomous systems, Expert systems, Wearable devices, Intelligent systems, Digital assistance, Embedded systems and Others. Autonomous systems is analysed to hold highest share 28.67% in 2021 owing to its huge adoption across various industries for wide range of applications.

By End-Use Industry:

The Smart Machines Market Report is segmented into Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Manufacturing, BFSI, Transportation and Logistics, Chemicals, Food & Beverages, Energy & Utility, Healthcare, Aerospace and Defense and Others. Manufacturing industry is analysed to hold the highest share 25.11% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the increasing automation coupled with increasing R&D investments in this sector.

By Geography:

Asia-Pacific is analysed to be the major region with a share of 38% in 2021 for the Smart Machines Market owing to the huge scope for industrialization and increasing investments across various industries owing to acceptance of various IoT solutions. For instance, according to World Bank Reports, investments done in manufacturing sector in Asia-Pacific region were recorded $437.42 billion in 2020.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Smart Machines Industry are -

1. Aethon

2. Apple Inc.

3. BAE Systems

4. Digital Reasoning Systems, Inc.

5. General Electric

