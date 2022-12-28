Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market size is estimated to reach US$13.9 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market size is estimated to reach US$13.9 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market size is estimated to reach US$13.9 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Carbon fiber prepreg is a composite material in which a high-strength reinforcement carbon fiber is pre-impregnated with a thermoplastic resin or a thermoset resin such as epoxy, phenolic, bismaleimde (polyimide) and cyanate ester. The two most common techniques of prepreg production are hot melt and solvent dip. Carbon fiber prepreg components are considered the pinnacle of advanced composites owing to their performance and strength. This makes them the most sought-after material in the aerospace, automotive, marine, energy, sporting and other sectors. The shift toward clean energy is a major driving factor for the Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Carbon Fiber Prepreg market highlights the following areas -

1. Europe dominates the Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market on account of the wind farms in the region. As per WindEurope, Europe’s wind farms generated 437 TWh (Terawatt hour) of electricity in 2021. They covered 15% of the electricity demand in the EU-27+UK.

2. Carbon Fiber Prepreg sheet is made by impregnating carbon fibers with thermoset or thermoplastic resins. Owing to its light weight and exceptional strength, carbon fiber prepregs are finding increasing applications in aircraft, spacecraft and automobiles to improve fuel economy and reduce body weight.

3. The rapid shift towards clean energy boosts the Carbon Fiber Prepreg market size during the forecast period.

4. The major opportunity for this market is the investment in R&D for thermoplastic Carbon Fiber Prepregs. The important advantage of thermoplastic prepregs is their recyclability.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market Segment Analysis – By Resin : The thermoset segment held a dominant Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period of 2022-2027. The primary role of the thermoset resin matrix is to act as an adhesive, bonding and fixing the fibers together. Thermoset resins do not melt under heat, but instead, disintegrate. The short molecular chains that make up this group of polymers have low viscosity which is ideal for the impregnation of fibers.

2. Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market Segment Analysis – By End-use Industry : The Aerospace & Defense segment held a dominant Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period of 2022-2027. The aerospace and defense industry is the largest consumer of carbon fiber prepregs for civil aircraft, military jets, helicopters, satellites and space launchers. The applications are based on the resin types.

3. Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : Europe held the dominant Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market share of up to 39% in 2021 owing to the growth of clean energy. In Europe, wind generation is one of the leading sources of clean energy. According to WindEurope, as of 2021, Europe has 236 GW of wind capacity. Europe would install 116 GW of new wind farms over the period 2022-2026. Three-quarters of these new capacity additions would be onshore wind. Europe leads the world in wind energy, especially offshore wind, with over 90% of today's offshore wind farms.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Carbon Fiber Prepreg industry are:

1. Toray Group

2. Teijin Limited

3. Hexcel Corporation

4. ZOLTEK Group

5. Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd.

