The Leading Niche Announces an Important Partnership with a Top Native Hawaiian Organization (NHO)
The renowned firm, which serves global clients as a leader in data analytics and machine learning, is collaborating with Native Hawaiian Organization, SPAARK.WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Leading Niche, a premier data analytics provider, is pleased to announce a partnership with SPAARK, an SBA Certified 8(a) Native Hawaiian Organization (NHO) owned Small Business. The primary goal of this important collaboration is to combine their cutting-edge solutions with a streamlined acquisition procedure for the federal government that allows for direct/sole source awards of up to $22 million for civilian agencies and $100 million for defense agencies.
According to The Leading Niche's Founder and CEO, Dr. Tamara L. Nall, "This partnership is a win-win for our customers, offering a more robust set of capabilities and a streamlined acquisition process.”
The Leading Niche, headquartered in Washington, DC, is an award-winning and internationally recognized Firm known for providing 'actionable intelligence' through data and cutting-edge consultancy. The company currently operates throughout the US, Europe and Africa.
SPAARK is an SBA Certified 8(a) NHO owned Small Business that was founded in 2015. SPAARK provides tailored DevOps, cloud and cybersecurity, and continuity of operations services to support their clients' missions and systems. By partnering with The Leading Niche, SPAARK will be able to maximize capabilities to include data analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence as well as to The Leading Niche’s innovative lab.
The Leading Niche WHY is clear: to make the world safer by enabling better decision making through machine learning-powered data analytics," according to their vision and mission.
CONTACT: To learn more about The Leading Niche, the partnership with SPAARK, or to arrange an interview for an article, please contact us at innovate@teamsparktln.com
