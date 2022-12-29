The Leading Niche CEO Receives a Prestigious Readers' Choice Award
Business Success Secrets: Entrepreneurial Thinking That Works, by Dr. Tamara Nall, honored as a Readers' Favorite in Miami.WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Leading Niche CEO Receives a Prestigious Readers' Choice Award
Business Success Secrets: Entrepreneurial Thinking That Works, by Dr. Tamara Nall, honored as a Readers' Favorite in Miami.
The Leading Niche is delighted to announce that CEO, Dr. Tamara Nall has been awarded the silver medal in the Non-Fiction - Anthology category with Readers’ Favorite. Her book, Business Success Secrets: Entrepreneurial Thinking That Works, is a New York Times and Wall Street Journal best-seller. Dr. Nall was recognized at the Readers' Favorite Awards Ceremony in Miami this November, which honored in person those who have won awards over the last few years.
"We are thrilled that our CEO, Dr. Tamara Nall's bestselling book won a Readers' Choice Award," said Nate Eikhoff, Senior Operations Manager at The Leading Niche.
Dr. Nall's well-received book is an important business publication that discusses what it's like behind the scenes of a startup. The insightful book is a must-have for every startup's or would-be entrepreneur's bookshelf because of the invaluable perspectives it provides into a variety of key topics ranging from the highs and lows to the winning mindset required to succeed.
Business Success Secrets: Entrepreneurial Thinking That Works, Dr. Nall's award-winning book, is available at major book retailers and on Amazon.
About The Leading Niche: The Leading Niche is an award-winning, globally recognized organization that provides 'actionable intelligence' via data and cutting-edge consulting. The Leading Niche works with federal government and commercial clients in both domestic and international markets, including the United States and Africa. The Leading Niche uses data and innovative consulting to provide federal government clients with data analytics, machine learning, and cloud solutions. The mission, vision, and core values of The Leading Niche are at the heart of its belief in giving back to the communities in which it operates. Additionally, the prestigious firm is committed to maintaining a high level of client satisfaction and is a member of the select family of CMMI-certified organizations.
CONTACT: To learn more about The Leading Niche, Dr. Tamara Nall’s book, or to schedule an interview for an article, please contact us.
Tamara Nall
The Leading Niche
+1 888-495-4452
inquiries@theleadingniche.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram