Updated Systems Involved Student Reporting Document

The Systems Involved Student Reporting document has been updated and posted to the ADVISER Resources Data Guidance web page. The purpose of this document is to provide information about Nebraska School District/System responsibilities related to data reporting for students who are Wards of the Court/State and for Systems Involved Students attending a Special Purpose School, Rule 18 Interim Program school, or Contracted Service Providers/Agencies. It also includes reporting information for students attending the University of Nebraska High School.

The Systems Involved Student Reporting document is a supplement to the Who Reports What student reporting guidance document.