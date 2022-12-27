Submit Release
News Search

There were 918 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,034 in the last 365 days.

Updated Systems Involved Student Reporting Document

The Systems Involved Student Reporting document has been updated and posted to the ADVISER Resources Data Guidance web page. The purpose of this document is to provide information about Nebraska School District/System responsibilities related to data reporting for students who are Wards of the Court/State and for Systems Involved Students attending a Special Purpose School, Rule 18 Interim Program school, or Contracted Service Providers/Agencies. It also includes reporting information for students attending the University of Nebraska High School.

The Systems Involved Student Reporting document is a supplement to the Who Reports What student reporting guidance document.

You just read:

Updated Systems Involved Student Reporting Document

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.