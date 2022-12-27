Showcase Villa with Mountain Views in Marbella, Spain to Auction via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Villa Shamal | Marbella, Spain Views from the Mediterranean to the Andalucian countryside Six ample bedroom suites with mountain views Stunning outdoor entertaining with gazebo and infinity pool Rural oasis minutes from Marbella and the bustling coast

In cooperation with Victor Garcia Ohlrich of Karlsen Y García International Real Estate, Villa Shamal will auction in February via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entertain from new heights atop the rolling hills of Benahavis at this rural oasis. Villa Shamal will auction in February via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions in cooperation with listing agent Victor Garcia Ohlrich of Karlsen Y Garcia International Real Estate. Currently listed for €2.45M million with reserve, and a pre-sale estimate between €1.25M - €1.85M, the property will sell to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on 8–15 February, via the firm’s digital marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

The exclusive and luxurious private estate of Monte Mayor invites you to views of the Mediterranean, the African coastline, and Gibraltar beyond mountain ranges and Andalusian countryside. Step into this classic villa, designed for entertaining and every-day life. Gather in the spacious kitchen or outdoors beneath the covered gazebo to enjoy Costa del Sol’s temperate climate. The infinity-edge pool boasts staggering mountain views stretching towards the endless skies. The master suite features a private partial ocean-view terrace and truly spectacular mountain views.

Nestled in the rolling hills of Andalucía, the Monte Mayor estate is known for balancing luxury homes with the vistas of Costa del Sol. Though Marbella and Estepona are only fifteen minutes away, Monte Mayor maintains a serene atmosphere. Expect views of the Mediterranean, the coast of Africa, and Gibraltar beyond mountains and the verdant Andalusian countryside. Venture into Benahavis, “the dining room of the Costa del Sol,” and explore the countless diverse restaurants the village is famous for. The whole of Andalucía is one of the top destinations for golf in all of Europe: thirteen of the region’s best courses surround Monte Mayor, promising a great experience for every player.

Villa Shamal is a stunning 770 square meter home on about 0.365 hectares. The villa hosts six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and one half bathroom. This luxury villa opens to a soaring beamed ceiling with a cozy fireplace in the living room. Some of the bedrooms contain large closets, private terraces, and panoramic views of the mountains and landscape. Outside, overlooking the mountains, discover the terrace, gazebo, and infinity pool with a separate jacuzzi. Villa Shamal also boasts a wine cellar, games room, home cinema, and gym. The property is protected by 24/7 private security. The villa is in a wonderful location, only fifteen minutes to the Marbella coast and an hour to Malaga Gibraltar international airports.

Villa Shamal is available for showings daily 1-4pm, by appointment, and for private virtual showings.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, the firm was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate INC (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 32 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit casothebys.com.