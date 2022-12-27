WWII Feature Film 'Devil's Men' Stars GENTRI Singer Casey Elliott

Fans of GENTRI's Casey Elliott look forward to the release of "Devil's Men" a WWII action drama with romance and a love song by Elliott.

Tooele, UTAH - “Devil’s Men,” a WWII feature film by director Dave Bresnahan, is a true story about Sam Byrne (Caleb Hafen) who was recruited for the First Special Services Force. Byrne’s friend Ernest Chipchase is played by Casey Elliott of the music group GENTRI.

“Casey is a great actor and was a natural choice for the role of Ernest Chipchase, a cocky, proud, but also caring soldier from Canada. In our story, Chipchase takes the microphone one night when the men are at a local bar during training. He sings a song composed for our film by Robert Allen Elliott the film’s composer,” explained Bresnahan, who is also the screenwriter and producer of the film.

“The song accompanies a scene with Sam Byrne dancing cheek to cheek with his girl-friend Grace. It is sure to please the ladies in the audience,” Bresnahan added.

The First Special Service Force preceded what is now today the Special Forces of the military. The film shows the intense training the men of this unit went through for months before heading off to war. The story is based on the personal experiences of Byrne, and is based on his letters home to his mother.

(Casey Elliott filming a scene for the WWII movie "Devil's Men.")

“Fortunately Sam’s mother saved all of his letters in a box, which were discovered by his family after his death. Those letters help us to understand how difficult it was for Sam, and many other survivors of the war. They had to live with the horrific memories of what they went through. Sam’s story helps people to know why their WWII relatives never spoke of their war experience,” said Bresnahan.

The battles depicted in the “Devil’s Men” took place in Italy at Anzio and on the road to Rome. These were hard-fought battles that led to the liberation of Rome on June 4, 1944.

Locations for the filming were in Tooele County, Utah which has mountains and areas that look exactly like the areas in Italy where these battles took place. Filming took place in October 2022 and the film is expected to be ready for distribution in the Spring of 2023.

“We hope to have the film ready for viewing on Memorial Day in the United States, and Liberation Day in Italy of 2023,” said Bresnahan.

