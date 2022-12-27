CovInnovations teaming with crowd funding heavyweight, StartEngine

CovInnovations will fund its development of an investigational new drug as a potential cure for hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 with StartEngine's best-in-class crowdfunding platform.

LAS VEGAS (PRWEB) December 27, 2022

Today, CovInnovations announced the launch of their Regulation Crowdfunding raise. The launch of this campaign will fund CovInnovation's research, development, and prototyping stages. Their clinical solution, COVI-001, is expected to demonstrate significant clinical efficacy, patent protection, and a first-to-market position - satisfying precise unmet needs for COVID-19 patients and their healthcare providers.

"COVID-19 continues to have a deleterious impact on global healthcare," commented Dr. Aury Nagy, Founder and Chief Science Officer of CovInnovations. "Worldwide, more than 150,000 patients are hospitalized daily with severe COVID-19. There are over 10,000 new deaths and 3,000,000 new cases weekly worldwide. The death rate is unacceptable, and we believe we have a potential cure for those patients hospitalized with severe, late-stage COVID-19."

StartEngine is a crowdfunding platform that allows all businesses to raise capital from a large pool of investors. CovInnovations chose StartEngine as a partner because of its:

Broad reach: StartEngine's platform allows companies to reach a large pool of potential investors, benefiting businesses looking to raise a significant amount of capital.

Streamlined process: StartEngine's platform makes it easy for businesses to create and launch a crowdfunding campaign, including setting campaign goals, creating a pitch, and managing investor communications.

Support and resources: StartEngine provides various support and resources to help businesses create a successful crowdfunding campaign, including marketing materials and investor relationship management tools.

"With the StartEngine platform, pharmaceutical and biotech companies can raise capital from a large pool of investors, which can help bring their ideas to life and accelerate the growth of their company," Jamie Jones, CEO of CovInnovations, "Additionally, the support and resources provided by StartEngine can be incredibly valuable for life science companies as they navigate the crowdfunding process and work to create a successful raise. Overall, using StartEngine for our raise helps CovInnovations successfully achieve its goals."

CROWDFUND TERMS

CovInnovations: price per share $7.40

Deadline: February 16, 2023

Valuation: $49.98m

Min investment: $244.20

Max investment: $1,234,986.00

Min number of shares offered: 2,026

Offering type: Equity

ASSET-TYPE SHARES OFFERED

Series B Common Stock

MAX NUMBER OF SHARES OFFERED

166,890

ABOUT COVINNOVATIONS

CovInnovations creates technologies and solutions directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company's patent-pending treatments seek to create a new standard of care in the battle against this disease. CovInnovations products feature groundbreaking technologies that assess, diagnose and treat COVID-19 to integrate our world back to pre-pandemic times. Dr. Aury Nagy, M.D., FAANS, a neurosurgeon practicing in Las Vegas, founded the company. For further information, visit http://www.covinnovations.com.

Contacts

Email CovInnovations: Jamie Jones, CEO, jjones@covinnovations.com.

Call CovInnovations: 1-833-702-1888

