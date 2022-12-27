Brady Godfrey's New Book "THE RESET METHOD" Is The Ultimate Reset Guide for the Times

Holistic Health Coach Brady Godfrey Announces the Release of "The Reset Method - Unlocking the power of listening. Letting go of perfection – Becoming the healthiest you!"

December 27, 2022 - No matter how you describe the year 2022, it has changed life as you knew it. But you can take steps to reclaim your health and vitality despite the stressors.

Brady Godfrey's "The Reset Method" is for busy men and women who need the fundamentals. It is a way of life. Brady talks you through ways to achieve maximum health while having fun. The book concentrates on the tools that will assist you in developing healthy habits that will influence your life.

Praised by numerous experts for its empowering self-care model, contemporary expertise and good-natured humor, Brady Godfrey's book is a welcome diversion from traditional diet books or repurposed information that sends readers on a wild goose chase of yet another "expert".

About the Author

Brady has been passionate about how the body works and keeping one's body balanced and healthy. She took her passion for health and wellness and majored in Health Science at Clemson University. She believes that we should take a close look at the science of wellness; therefore, she chose a degree that addresses all areas of health and wellness.

After graduation, she worked for two years in corporate wellness at GE in Greenville, SC. Brady Godfrey has conducted fitness assessments and personal training, taught fitness classes, developed client plans, and created employee wellness programs. From there, she thought gaining experience in public health was very important.

She started working with DHEC with pre-natal patients in Local OBGYN practices to educate soon-to-be moms on pre-natal and post-partum nutrition. From that experience, she gained a passion for helping women and children. For the next eight years, her professional focus was as a wellness coach for a local non-profit, working with children, parents, and teachers to assist them in living a healthful lifestyle. She adores helping young children learn to navigate their health and understand the importance of making healthy choices at an early age.

We all know that the best way to reach children is to reach all mothers first. Therefore, helping women learn the tools to achieve a healthy body, mind, and spirit became my number one priority. When she began with LiveWell Greenville, another local non-profit, she worked with after-school programs, early childcare centers, and local businesses to develop nutrition and physical activity policies. She assisted these programs in goal setting to strengthen their environments so that it would be easier to make that healthful choice the easy choice.

She received her certification as a Holistic Health Coach from the Institute of Integrative Nutrition. There she was trained in over 100 dietary theories and taught how to work with clients to identify areas that need their attention to gain total health. From there, she started her health coaching business to help a woman become healthier and happier!

She continuously uses her degree in researching and studying the science behind nutrition and physical activity with mind and body healing activities.

Readers can purchase "THE RESET METHOD" by Brady Godfrey at bookstores everywhere or online at Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

