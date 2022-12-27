Best Sites to Find Royalty-Free Music for YouTube Videos

Have you ever been searching for royalty-free music for a brand new YouTube video, and realized all the music is just not that good? That’s because there are only a handful of websites with great royalty-free music.

We collected 8 websites to find royalty-free music for YouTube videos or any other legal video-sharing platform.

Sites to Find Royalty-Free Music for Your YouTube Videos

1 – Jambox

Jambox is the best royalty-free music for YouTube. Jambox is a music licensing company that provides high-quality, royalty-free music for videos. The site offers a search feature that lets you quickly find the right track for your needs.

Jambox‘s library includes songs from over 100 genres, including rock, hip-hop, and pop. Jambox is a music library that offers its users access to thousands of songs that are available for commercial use. The site has a wide variety of genres, including instrumental, pop, and rock.

Jambox allows you to download audio files in WAV, MP3, or M4A formats. It also gives you the option of choosing between high-quality and low-quality sound. Jambox also provides you with information about each song’s lyrics, chord progressions, and more useful data so that you can make an informed decision about which one is best for your project. So, Jambox is the best choice for royalty-free YouTube music!

2 – Artlist

Artlist is a place to find music for your YouTube videos. The site has an extensive library of free tracks and also has a feature that lets you search by mood or genre.

How it works: Select a song from the site’s library or search for something specific. If you haven’t found what you’re looking for, click on “Need Music?” and Artlist will send you an alert when the track becomes available.Why we like it: You can listen to samples of each track before deciding if it fits your needs, which makes Artlist a great resource for finding royalty-free music for YouTube videos.

3 – Premium Beat

One of the most popular sites is Premium Beat. It has a huge selection of tracks and the website has a clean interface that makes it easy to preview and purchase the tracks you want.

Premium Beat also offers a free trial so that you can check out their service without having to pay anything. This is great because it allows you to see if you like the quality of their audio before buying anything from them.

4 – Audio Jungle

The site has been around since 2008. Audio Jungle has licensed close to a million music and audio tracks. Audio Jungle offers a wide selection of music from many genres. Nearly a million songs and sound samples are available on Audio Jungle. Every week, they update their selection to ensure that you never run out of options.

The website offers music tracks for as little as $5. Even monthly payment plans are available on the site. On Audio Jungle, there are no free songs. Some pieces of music are even overpriced.

5 – Bensound

Bensound has been in operation since 2012. A good place to find royalty-free music for YouTube videos is Bensound. This site provides free music tracks in a variety of genres. You can choose from classical, electronic, hip-hop, jazz, and more.

Bensound offers a diverse collection of both free and premium soundtracks. If you give them credit in your description, their free license option also allows you to use their soundtracks on internet films. There are free tracks available. They even offer a pricing structure based on subscriptions. When compared to other websites, the collection is smaller.

6 – Filmstro

Filmstro launched in 2016. Filmstro is one of the most popular places for finding royalty-free music for YouTube videos. Over 65 distinct categories of royalty-free music are available from Filmstro. The beautiful thing about Filmstro is that you can adjust its strength, depth, and momentum to make a unique soundtrack. The website includes options for personalization. Monthly subscription levels for Filmstro are reasonably priced. and just 5 free tracks are available in the trial edition.

7- Purple Planet

Purple Planet provides royalty-free music for YouTube videos. The website gives you access to a huge library of music that you can use on your videos.

Purple Planet has also a respectable selection of downloadable stock music, despite not having much fame. For non-commercial use, any song is available without charge. However, you can also make a onetime payment if you want to use the music tracks for broadcast and commercial reasons.

On the website, they permit you an infinite number of free downloads. But there are no options for music track filtering.

8- StoryBlocks Audio

StoryBlocks Audio is a royalty-free music library that’s perfect for YouTube videos. Storyblocks Audio collaborates with top musicians to develop unique music, assisting media outlets like National Geographic, Discovery Channel, and MTV in creating video soundtracks. Provides flexible pricing options and regularly updates its library.

The website has several different sound effects and music tracks. Only five downloads are included in the basic plan each month. The website does not allow free downloads.

