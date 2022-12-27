CONTROLTEK Announces A New Fulfillment Center in Canada
This dedicated facility offers a full breadth of fulfillment capabilities to serve as our primary point for order fulfillment to meet the growing range and demands of Canadian retailers.”BRIDGEWATER, NJ, USA, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CONTROLTEK, a global leader in asset protection, tracking and visibility solutions, announced the addition of a fulfillment operation located in Montreal, Quebec. This expansion reinforces the company’s commitment to providing exceptional service and value to its customers in Canada.
— Tom Meehan, President, CONTROLTEK
“As we continue to drive momentum in the Canadian marketplace, we further our investment in expanding our presence,” said Tom Meehan, CFI, president of CONTROLTEK. "We have established this dedicated facility which offers a full breadth of fulfillment capabilities to serve as our primary point for order fulfillment to meet the growing range and demands of Canadian retailers.”
“Our new fulfillment center is another display of our commitment to building long-term relationships with our Canadian clients,” said Brian Gross, chief operations officer at CONTROLTEK. “Our First Time Right approach to solution delivery is designed to provide unparalleled service and support to exceed our customer expectations and is what sets CONTROLTEK apart from any other solutions provider in the industry.”
CONTROLTEK’s strategically placed offices, partners, and manufacturing processes situated across North America and around the globe, ensure clients receive reliable products quickly - without compromising attention-to-detail or service standards. To learn more about CONTROLTEK’s presence in Canada, visit their website.
About CONTROLTEK
CONTROLTEK is a global leader in tamper-evident security packaging, retail asset protection and RFID solutions. The company’s line of inventory protection and visibility solutions helps financial institutions, government agencies, and retailers protect their assets better and run their operations more efficiently. As a privately held business, with a history of stable growth and a reputation for strong customer focus, CONTROLTEK continues to deliver on its mission every day: to provide solutions that protect and to always deliver on their promises. Media Contact: Kim Scott kim.scott@controltekusa.com
Kimberly Scott
CONTROLTEK
+1 908-603-0066
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram