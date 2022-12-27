Submit Release
News Search

There were 886 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,146 in the last 365 days.

CONTROLTEK Announces A New Fulfillment Center in Canada

CONTROLTEK

CONTROLTEK

This dedicated facility offers a full breadth of fulfillment capabilities to serve as our primary point for order fulfillment to meet the growing range and demands of Canadian retailers.”
— Tom Meehan, President, CONTROLTEK
BRIDGEWATER, NJ, USA, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CONTROLTEK, a global leader in asset protection, tracking and visibility solutions, announced the addition of a fulfillment operation located in Montreal, Quebec. This expansion reinforces the company’s commitment to providing exceptional service and value to its customers in Canada.

“As we continue to drive momentum in the Canadian marketplace, we further our investment in expanding our presence,” said Tom Meehan, CFI, president of CONTROLTEK. "We have established this dedicated facility which offers a full breadth of fulfillment capabilities to serve as our primary point for order fulfillment to meet the growing range and demands of Canadian retailers.”

“Our new fulfillment center is another display of our commitment to building long-term relationships with our Canadian clients,” said Brian Gross, chief operations officer at CONTROLTEK. “Our First Time Right approach to solution delivery is designed to provide unparalleled service and support to exceed our customer expectations and is what sets CONTROLTEK apart from any other solutions provider in the industry.”

CONTROLTEK’s strategically placed offices, partners, and manufacturing processes situated across North America and around the globe, ensure clients receive reliable products quickly - without compromising attention-to-detail or service standards. To learn more about CONTROLTEK’s presence in Canada, visit their website.

About CONTROLTEK

CONTROLTEK is a global leader in tamper-evident security packaging, retail asset protection and RFID solutions. The company’s line of inventory protection and visibility solutions helps financial institutions, government agencies, and retailers protect their assets better and run their operations more efficiently. As a privately held business, with a history of stable growth and a reputation for strong customer focus, CONTROLTEK continues to deliver on its mission every day: to provide solutions that protect and to always deliver on their promises. Media Contact: Kim Scott kim.scott@controltekusa.com

Kimberly Scott
CONTROLTEK
+1 908-603-0066
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

CONTROLTEK Announces A New Fulfillment Center in Canada

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.