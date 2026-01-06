CONTROLTEK Launches SmartPost Z™, a Multi-Sensor Storefront Device Integrating RFID powered by Zebra

SmartPost Z™, a Multi-Sensor Storefront Device Integrating RFID powered by Zebra Technologies CONTROLTEK

CONTROLTEK, a leader in retail asset protection and technology integration, announces the launch of SmartPost Z™ integrating Zebra Technologies RFID.

Retailers don’t need more technology — they need smarter systems. SmartPost Z™ replaces hardware sprawl at the storefront with one intelligent sensor.” — Tom Meehan, CFI CEO, CONTROLTEK

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CONTROLTEK , a leader in retail asset protection and technology integration, announced the launch of SmartPost Z™ the newest model in its SmartPost™ intelligent sensor platform - a modern, multi-technology solution that replaces fragmented systems with one unified, small-footprint device engineered for visibility, protection, and actionable insight. SmartPost Z™ delivers a smart, compact storefront sensor that integrates RFID powered by Zebra Technologies , AI on-edge vision, time-of-flight people counting, and EAS into one cohesive, data-driven device.A Unified Approach to Retail IntelligenceRetailers today rely on a wide range of technologies: video surveillance, EAS for loss prevention, RFID for inventory accuracy, and people counting for customer insight. Each system typically operates on its own, requiring separate installations, interfaces, and analytics tools that create fragmentation and limit visibility.SmartPost™ eliminates that complexity.By unifying these capabilities into a single compact device, SmartPost Z™ simplifies infrastructure, reduces maintenance, and delivers actionable intelligence in real time.“Retailers don’t need more technology — they need smarter systems,” said Tom Meehan, CFI , CEO of CONTROLTEK. “SmartPost Z™ replaces hardware sprawl at the storefront with one intelligent sensor. The result is a cleaner and smaller footprint, greater efficiency, and faster access to the data that drives better decisions.”Partnering with the Best in ClassSmartPost Z™ leverages Zebra Technologies’ industry-leading RFID engine for item-level accuracy and real-time visibility.“Partnering with Zebra provides the RFID accuracy and reliability needed to advance true sensor fusion at the storefront,” Meehan said. “SmartPost Z™ is the result of combining Zebra’s proven technology with our multi-sensor platform to create a unified solution that improves visibility, enhances security, and supports smarter retail operations.Key Features of SmartPost Z™• Unified Intelligence – Combines Zebra Technologies RFID, AI vision, EAS and time-of-flight people counting in one compact sensor.• CONTROLSPAN™ Software Platform – Delivers real-time visibility, analytics, and system control across every device.• Compact Design – Minimal, modern footprint designed to complement any retail environment.• Simplified Infrastructure – Replaces multiple systems with one unified solution, reducing cost and complexity.• Actionable Insights – Provides real-time intelligence to improve security, efficiency, and customer experience.SmartPost Z™: One compact device that gives retailers visibility into what’s happening in the store, strengthens security, enhances the customer experience, and delivers actionable intelligence at scale.To learn more or schedule a demo, visit controltekusa.com/smartpost.

