Feeling Lucky: Win A Weekend Stay in "The Frunker" to Keep Bad Luck at Bay this Fry-Day the 13th

Checkers & Rally's Team Up with Heinz to Offer the Ultimate Underground Bunker Experience; Enter Now through Dec. 31 for a Chance to Win

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkers & Rally's, an iconic drive-thru restaurant chain known for flavorful, craveable food at a great value, today announced – in partnership with Heinz® brand, America's Favorite Ketchup®– the ultimate "seasoned" shelter experience to wait out the scariest day on the calendar – Fry-Day the 13th. Now through December 31, Checkers encourages paraskevidekatriaphobics (and anyone else who may be interested) to enter for a chance to win a weekend stay for two in The Frunker, an underground complex stocked with essentials – including the #1 Most Craveable Fries in America* – to stay safe, secure and seasoned on this superstition-laden day. To enter, consumers simply need to complete the entry form by visiting Checkers.com/Frunker (no purchase necessary**).

"For those suffering from paraskevidekatriaphobia, Friday the 13th is a day they wish they could sleep through – until now," said Frances Allen, President & CEO of Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. "We wanted to help alleviate this friggatriskaidekaphobia, which is why our innovative team collaborated with Heinz® brand to create The Frunker and this one-of-a-kind campaign. We may not be able to cure this phobia, but we can alleviate some of its symptoms by offering up some of the best seasoned sustenance available – our famous fries topped with thick, rich and delicious Heinz® ketchup."

To create The Frunker, Checkers is transforming a nuclear missile complex in Vilonia, Ark., which will be fully outfitted in Checkers and Heinz décor. The underground bunker will have fun merchandise and swag. While at the Frunker, the winners will be treated to a fry-centric five-course feast complete with chicken tenders and fries prepared by Andrew Ruga, a Corporate Chef at Checkers & Rally's.

If that's not enough, Checkers is really bringing the fun by providing entertainment, complete with burger-themed movies. Additionally, a curated Spotify fry playlist with chart-topping hits will be available to help soothe guests and conquer their fear of Fry-Day the 13th.

*Technomic Ignite Consumer Data (2020), published by Restaurant Business.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Must be U.S. resident (excluding AK, HI, & RI), 18 or older. Begins 12:00:01 a.m. ET 12/27/2022. Ends 11:59:59 p.m. ET 12/31/2022. "The Frunker" awarded to grand prize winner for a trip for two (2) to Vilonia, Arkansas between 1/12/2023 to 1/15/2023. Winners selected at random. Odds depend on number of entries. Void in AK, HI, RI and where prohibited. Restrictions apply. For details see Official Rules at www.Checkers.com/Frunker.

About Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold, craveable food, famous fries, exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With 850 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards including: "#1 Most Craveable Fries" by Restaurant Business 2020 and 2018; Best Franchise Deal and "Best Drive-Thru in America" by QSR Magazine; Top Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review; the "Hot! Again" award from Nation's Restaurant News and has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

About The Kraft Heinz Company

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company KHC, inspired by our Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2020 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we're dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

