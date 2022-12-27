InventHelp Inventor Develops Detergent to Remove Pet Hair from Clothing (CHK-307

Submit Release
PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new detergent to remove stubborn clinging pet hair from all articles of clothing," said an inventor, from Country Club Hills, Ill., "so I invented K P'S PET DETERGENT. My design would eliminate the frustrations centered around conventional detergents that leave traces of pet hair intact on clothing, even after washing and drying."

The invention provides a specialized laundry detergent for the extraction of pet hair from clothing during the wash cycle. It also helps to repel potential hair after being cleaned. As a result, it provides added convenience and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is safe and easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners, veterinarians, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CHK-307, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

