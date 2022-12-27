Inslee appoints Brandon Mack to Jefferson County Superior Court

Today Gov. Jay Inslee announced the appointment of Brandon Mack to the Jefferson County Superior Court. He will replace Judge Keith Harper, who plans to retire at the end of January 2023.

Mack currently serves as a full-time family law court commissioner in the Clallam County Superior Court, a position he has held since 2019. In that role, he presides over dependencies, youth at risk and children in need of services matters; custody, divorce, and paternity cases; protection orders; truancies; and settlement conferences. From 2009 to 2019, Mack worked in the Attorney General’s Office. He represented the Department of Children, Youth, and Families in dependencies, terminations and appeals, and also represented the Department of Labor and Industries in employment/labor appeals.

Mack is an engaged member of the community on the Olympic Peninsula. He volunteers with the local Habitat for Humanity organization, and he also coaches the Port Townsend High School Mock Trial team. From 2014 to 2019, he volunteered with the Clallam and Jefferson County Pro Bono Lawyers Association, serving as a board member with the organization in 2018.

“As a commissioner on the Peninsula, Brandon has demonstrated an outstanding work ethic, competence, patience, compassion, and innovation,” said Inslee. “He’s also humble and respectful in his work, committed to listening and learning from all parties and sovereign partners. I feel confident the Jefferson County community will welcome him as their new judge.”

Mack earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of Vermont. He earned his law degree from Seattle University School of Law.