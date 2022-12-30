Submit Release
News Search

There were 935 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 329,002 in the last 365 days.

Sunshine Coast Health Centre and Georgia Strait Womens' Clinic Announce Sponsorship of BC First Responders' Conference

Georgia Strait Women's Clinic Announces Launch of Website for Drug Rehab, Alcohol Treatment, and Trauma

British Columbia, Canada

The two programs are announcing their sponsorship of the British Columbia First Responders Mental Health Conference.

Our support for Canada's first responders has no bounds.”
— Casey Jordan
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunshine Coast Health Centre (https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/) and the Georgia Strait Women's Clinic (https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/) are proud to announce their sponsorship of the prestigious British Columbia First Responders Mental Health Conference to be held January 26-27, 2023 in Richmond, BC, Canada.

“Our support for Canada's first responders has no bounds,” explained Casey Jordan, Administrative Director. “We are excited to sponsor this important conference on mental health for 'front line' professionals in Canada during these turbulent times."

Interested persons can learn more about the conference at http://conference.bcfirstrespondersmentalhealth.com/ and view the sponsors' page at http://conference.bcfirstrespondersmentalhealth.com/sponsors/index.shtml. The conference website explains that firefighters, paramedics, emergency dispatchers, and law enforcement officers experience traumas and stressors on the job that are unlike those seen in most other occupations. It’s not surprising, therefore, that recent research has shown that these workers are at higher risk of mental health injuries. The agencies that employ first responders are tasked with how to best support their mental health – from determining appropriate training for first responders and their managers, to sourcing occupationally aware practitioners, to aiding with recovery and hope through peer support.

TRAUMA AND PTSD TREATMENT IN BRITISH COLUMBIA CANADA

Here is background on the release. It is an obvious fact that these are turbulent times in Canada. First responders of all types - from firefighters to law enforcement, to all sorts of nonprofit and government officials who are the first to respond to a crisis - face very stressful situations nowadays. Thus, trauma and PTSD issues are on the rise among the first responder community in Canada. Fortunately, new treatment methodologies such as the "non 12 step" and "meaning-centered" methodology used by both Sunshine Coast and Georgia Strait can assist first responders who seek out professional mental health services. Beyond this important conference, first responders who may need help are encouraged to reach out for a private, confidential consultation with an expert by visiting the appropriate website for males and females. Residential treatment is available, and the methodology is client-centric meaning that clients are co-responsible for their treatment and ultimate success.

ABOUT SUNSHINE COAST HEALTH CENTRE

Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a 43-bed drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility exclusively designed for men, officially opened on the 15th of March 2004. SCHC has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. SCHC offers both drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment near Vancouver, BC, but serving clients across Canada, particularly British Columbia and Alberta and cities such as Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer. Sunshine Coast Health Centre uses a form of drug rehabilitation based on the research of Viktor Frankl and methodology of Paul T.P. Wong, namely 'Meaning ­Centered Therapy'.

Website. https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/

Lee McDonald
JM Internet Group
+1 415-655-1071
email us here

You just read:

Sunshine Coast Health Centre and Georgia Strait Womens' Clinic Announce Sponsorship of BC First Responders' Conference

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Science, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.