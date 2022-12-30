Sunshine Coast Health Centre and Georgia Strait Womens' Clinic Announce Sponsorship of BC First Responders' Conference
British Columbia, Canada
The two programs are announcing their sponsorship of the British Columbia First Responders Mental Health Conference.
Our support for Canada's first responders has no bounds.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunshine Coast Health Centre (https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/) and the Georgia Strait Women's Clinic (https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/) are proud to announce their sponsorship of the prestigious British Columbia First Responders Mental Health Conference to be held January 26-27, 2023 in Richmond, BC, Canada.
“Our support for Canada's first responders has no bounds,” explained Casey Jordan, Administrative Director. “We are excited to sponsor this important conference on mental health for 'front line' professionals in Canada during these turbulent times."
Interested persons can learn more about the conference at http://conference.bcfirstrespondersmentalhealth.com/ and view the sponsors' page at http://conference.bcfirstrespondersmentalhealth.com/sponsors/index.shtml. The conference website explains that firefighters, paramedics, emergency dispatchers, and law enforcement officers experience traumas and stressors on the job that are unlike those seen in most other occupations. It’s not surprising, therefore, that recent research has shown that these workers are at higher risk of mental health injuries. The agencies that employ first responders are tasked with how to best support their mental health – from determining appropriate training for first responders and their managers, to sourcing occupationally aware practitioners, to aiding with recovery and hope through peer support.
TRAUMA AND PTSD TREATMENT IN BRITISH COLUMBIA CANADA
Here is background on the release. It is an obvious fact that these are turbulent times in Canada. First responders of all types - from firefighters to law enforcement, to all sorts of nonprofit and government officials who are the first to respond to a crisis - face very stressful situations nowadays. Thus, trauma and PTSD issues are on the rise among the first responder community in Canada. Fortunately, new treatment methodologies such as the "non 12 step" and "meaning-centered" methodology used by both Sunshine Coast and Georgia Strait can assist first responders who seek out professional mental health services. Beyond this important conference, first responders who may need help are encouraged to reach out for a private, confidential consultation with an expert by visiting the appropriate website for males and females. Residential treatment is available, and the methodology is client-centric meaning that clients are co-responsible for their treatment and ultimate success.
ABOUT SUNSHINE COAST HEALTH CENTRE
Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a 43-bed drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility exclusively designed for men, officially opened on the 15th of March 2004. SCHC has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. SCHC offers both drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment near Vancouver, BC, but serving clients across Canada, particularly British Columbia and Alberta and cities such as Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer. Sunshine Coast Health Centre uses a form of drug rehabilitation based on the research of Viktor Frankl and methodology of Paul T.P. Wong, namely 'Meaning Centered Therapy'.
Website. https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/
