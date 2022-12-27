Supreme Court ruling is major victory in battle to restore federal supplemental unemployment benefits cutoff by DeWine
The decision means the legal battle to restore $900,000,000 in unemployment benefits will soon resume in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.
The DeWine Administration and the AG’s office must realize that we are not going away. We are totally committed to prosecuting and prevailing no matter how long it may take.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The legal team of DannLaw and Advocate Attorneys LLP scored a major victory today when the Ohio Supreme Court denied Governor DeWine’s motion for reconsideration of the decision dismissing his appeal in Bowling v. DeWine, the lawsuit the firms filed on behalf of thousands of Ohioans who were unjustly denied federally funded unemployment benefits by Governor Mike DeWine in May of 2021. As a result of the decision the legal battle to restore $900,000,000 in benefits will soon resume in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. The Ohio Supreme Court case number is 2021-1062
“We have drafted and are prepared to file a consolidated complaint with the trial court within the next week,” DannLaw founder and former Ohio Attorney General Marc Dann said. “We will also file a motion for an expedited hearing with Judge Michael Holbrook because the state’s callous tactics have delayed justice for far too long.”
“While we are more than ready to continue to argue the case in court, we urge the Governor to contact the Biden Administration and ask for the benefits to be restored retroactively,” Dann said. “Not only would that be the right thing to do from a legal, moral, and ethical standpoint, it makes sense economically because it would immediately pump hundreds of millions of dollars into the coffers of Ohio businesses and the pockets of their employees. That means restoring the supplemental payments would help those who were unemployed at the height of the Pandemic and the state as a whole.”
Dann said members of Congress, including Senator Sherrod Brown’s staff, have assured him the funds are still available.
Today’s Supreme Court ruling marks the second time the state has tried and failed to dismiss the case which was filed in July of 2021. On August 24, 2021, the Tenth District Court of Appeals denied a motion to dismiss filed by Ohio AG David Yost. “By this point the DeWine Administration and the AG’s office must realize that we are not going away,” Dann said. “We are totally committed to prosecuting and prevailing no matter how long it may take.”
Dann noted that DeWine’s cynical, politically motivated decision to cut off the benefits has had a devastating impact on working families who desperately needed the supplemental funds. “Sadly, one of our lead plaintiffs passed away recently and his family was forced to launch a Go Fund Me page to help his family cover his burial expenses,” Dann said.
“That is just one of the hundreds of distressing incidents people have shared with us over the past 18 months. The sad and infuriating thing is, most of those incidents would now have occurred if the governor had simply allowed the benefits to flow to the people who needed them. We’re going to continue fighting until they do.”
