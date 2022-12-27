Literally Organic Is Transforming The Wellness Industry With Their Mission Of Self-Care While Using The Purest Ingredients

Literally Organic provides an entire line of beauty products that utilize organic and pure ingredients. From face masks to shampoo, they aim to improve the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of all of their customers.

One of the most important aspects of health and wellness is choosing products that are beneficial and safe. It doesn’t matter if it’s the food being consumed or the shampoo used to wash the hair; anything that comes in direct contact with one’s body should be beneficial to their health and shouldn’t contribute to any issues they may be having.

Literally Organic is a beauty product brand that believes in pampering their customers with high-quality items that are packed with pure, organic, and vegan ingredients that benefit physical, mental, and emotional well-being while providing great results.

Literally Organic and their passionate mission to help their customers

Founded in 2021, Literally Organic provides natural, organic, and vegan beauty products that are fit for anyone to use. They believe that one’s physical, mental, and emotional health are all interconnected, and in order to find that balance, one needs to focus on all three aspects of their wellness.

“Health & Wellness are two very important terms and consist of multiple dimensions. These two terms represent a process, a journey, and a lifestyle. By incorporating pure ingredients in your wellness routine, you can ensure your well-being will be optimized,” founder and CEO Matthew Listach says.

Literally Organic’s superior products

One of the first benefits of the Literally Organic product line is quite “literally” in their name. They utilize 100% organic ingredients. This means there are no fertilizers, pesticides, or herbicides used on the ingredients that could find their way into the end product.

Literally Organic is also not only vegan, but they’re animal friendly. None of the ingredients are derived from any animal products, and none of them harm animals in any way. It’s not just the customers that are important to Literally Organic, but it is also all of the living beings that could be affected by their products.

Made in the USA, this 100% clean beauty line is packed with great items to up one’s self-care. Skincare is elevated with their vitamin C serum or the facial tea mist. The hydrating moisturizer is the perfect follow-up to the detoxifying charcoal mask or the cleansing face oil.

One can address specific skin care issues with their acne spot treatment and provide routine exfoliation with the facial scrub.

Hair care isn’t left out, either. The three-step routine to healthy hair, treated with organic and clean care, involves vitamin-infused shampoo and conditioner, followed up by a biotin hair serum.

No matter which product one uses, they can rest assured knowing it is providing great results without compromising health. Literally Organic has created a line of natural and clean beauty products that can suit any needs and help provide the pampering that one needs to maintain their mental and emotional health.

