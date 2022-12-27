Department of Revenue Provides Update on Title Paper Shortage

The Department of Revenue remains on track to receive an updated shipment of title paper in late January and resume printing all paper titles in mid-February 2023.

South Dakota, like many states, uses paper that includes several security features to protect vehicle owners against title fraud. This issue is a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, when other states decreased the number of titles they issued, and vendors who produce this special paper reduced their supply accordingly.

Throughout this shortage, the Motor Vehicle Division has continued to work with individuals and dealerships who need paper titles. To date, 5,114 requests for a paper title have been submitted since the delay began, and over 76.5% of those reviewed have been approved. The division continues to process titles as they are received from county offices. Individuals and businesses can check to see if their title has been processed on the following website: https://apps.sd.gov/RV66Renewals/checkvin/NewCheckVIN.aspx.

Individuals who need a title printed may request one by completing an online form at the following link: https://sddor.seamlessdocs.com/f/1504. Individuals who have lost their paper title and need a duplicate need to complete the following form: https://sddor.seamlessdocs.com/f/1002 to have it printed.

DOR employees continue to work with county officials and motor vehicle dealers to ensure they have the necessary tools to meet the needs of their customers.