Sunshine Coast Health Centre, a PTSD / Trauma Treatment Center in Canada, Announces Post on SMART Recovery

Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a best-in-class alcohol, drug, PTSD, and trauma treatment centre for men based in British Columbia, Canada.
Our objectives align with client success, and that includes leveraging SMART Recovery where appropriate.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunshine Coast Health Centre (https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/), a top-rated drug rehabilitation, alcohol treatment, and trauma / PTSD program in British Columbia and throughout Canada, is proud to announce a new post on 'SMART Recovery.' Given that Sunshine Coast's programs are non-12 step, the post explains synergies in methodology between them and SMART Recovery. "SMART" stands for Self-Management and Recovery Training. The SMART approach is secular and research-based, using cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and non-confrontational motivational methods.
“Our objectives align with client success, and that includes leveraging SMART Recovery where appropriate,” explained Casey Jordan, Administrative Officer. “Our new post explains some of the basics of SMART Recovery and is a stepping stone for persons seeking SMART Recovery type programs in British Columbia.”
The new post can be read at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/smart-recovery-at-sunshine-coast-health-centre/. The post explains as follows: The philosophy at Sunshine Coast Health Centre is based on a non-12-step and meaning-centred methodology. This means that the Centre doesn’t treat an addict or an addiction but rather a whole human being. For this reason, programs like SMART align with the Centre's own methodology – empowering people to take lead in their own lives. During their stay, clients can attend up to five SMART meetings per week, four of which are peer-led. Persons who want to learn even more about SMART are encouraged to visit the organization's website at https://www.smartrecovery.org/.
Here is background on this release. Every recovery from addiction is a series of many steps. In this case, a free consultation with the Centre is a good first step to begin the journey to professional help. At that consultation, the Centre's methodology can be discussed vis-a-vis the client's own desires and needs. A basic discussion can concern treatment methodologies such as AA, SMART, and the Centre's own "meaning-based" strategy. The goal should be to work with the client to find the best path forward in the most efficacious way.
It should be noted that the Centre focuses on males; a parallel program for women is offered at the Georgia Strait Women's Clinic (https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/). Persons who want to learn more about the trauma / PTSD treatment methodology are encouraged to visit https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/occupational-trauma-ptsd/.
Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a 43-bed drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility exclusively designed for men, officially opened on the 15th of March 2004. The Centre has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self-definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. The Centre offers both drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment near Vancouver, BC, but serving patients across Canada, particularly British Columbia and Alberta and cities such as Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer. Sunshine Coast Health Centre uses a form of drug rehabilitation based on the research of Viktor Frankl and methodology of Paul T.P. Wong, namely 'Meaning Centered Therapy'.
