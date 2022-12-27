Owner/Lead Creative Designer Gloria Colly-Sikanku accepted to NYU Begins MS in Event Management (MSEM) Event Operations
Glodi Glam Designs LLC, an event planning, design, and decor company founded in the Bronx, New York that specializes in a wide range of event services to provide you with the most personalized and stress-free experience, announced today that its Owner and Lead Creative Designer- Mrs. Gloria Colly-Sikanku was accepted into New York University for a Master of Science in Event Management (MSEM) Event Operations for the coming year. This will significantly position the small business founded in the Bronx, New York to acquire the skills and tools needed to be adequately managed and scaled up for growth and become a household name in the event industry employing many, providing livelihoods, and supporting causes and communities to thrive.
“Future event professionals need skills and the knowledge that will help them address the increasing challenges and threats of confronting event industry globally and it is for this reason, that I believe the program is right for me and excited to have been accepted,” said Owner/Lead Creative Designer of Glodi Glam Designs LLC. “In Ghana, West Africa, where I come from, the elders have a saying that “going slowly does not stop one from arriving” I am therefore hopeful that starting my master’s degree as a part-time student will not stop me from completing the program within reasonable time while still working full time at my present job and also taking care of my young family.”
The MS in Event Management (MSEM), of the school of Professional Studies of New York University, is one of the first degrees of its kind in the country. Its cutting-edge curriculum, focused on the skills event managers need in this fast-growing, globally expanding industry, prepares students for event planning and management careers across private, public, and non-profit organizations.
“Congratulations! I am delighted to inform you that you have been accepted for admission to the MS in Event Management program for Spring 2023 at New York University's School of Professional Studies. Your acceptance is in recognition of your outstanding academic and professional accomplishments and our confidence in your ability to succeed at NYU SPS” said Cynthia Pérez, Director of Admissions at, the School of Professional Studies, New York University.
“You are among an extraordinary group of students selected to join this program and can anticipate an outstanding academic experience and unmatched opportunities for professional exploration and discovery. As an NYU SPS student, numerous opportunities await you! An esteemed faculty who are leaders of industry and bring real-world experience to the classroom, talented and diverse classmates from all walks of life with unique perspectives, and a myriad of networking and career opportunities designed to help you become accomplished professionals. These opportunities coupled with the University's expansive resources will enrich your enrollment and your career.”
About Glodi Glam Designs LLC
Glorious events bloom here
ABOUT US
Glodi Glam Designs LLC is an event planning, design, and decor company founded in the Bronx, New York. We specialize in a wide range of event services. We designed our services to provide you with the most personalized and stress-free experience.
We celebrate all your special events with you. Be it a proposal, wedding, baby shower, birthday, and what have you. We strive to create an experience that all our clients will cherish forever.
We go above and beyond to understand the specific vision of each client. And consider every single detail to deliver the most personalized experience possible.
Mission:
To extend joy through distinguished events so we can eradicate stress from the world.
Vision:
To be the best event design & planning company in the world.
Values:
Punctuality, Passion, Trust, Integrity, Creativity
