ROCKY MOUNTAIN SPINE & SPORT OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN WESTMINSTER, COLO.

At 8725 Sheridan Blvd., Unit C

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocky Mountain Spine & Sport Physical Therapy opened an outpatient clinic today at 8725 Sheridan Blvd., Unit C.

The clinic is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. To make an appointment, call 303-285-1199 or visit rmsspt.com.

Rocky Mountain, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

The clinic's in-clinic and telehealth options for orthopedic physical therapy include manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Tyler Luke earned a bachelor's degree in exercise science from the University of Kansas and a doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of Colorado Anschutz.

Luke is an orthopedic clinical specialist and is certified in dry needling and blood flow restriction training.

Rocky Mountain has more than 20 locations clinics in Colorado, mostly in the Denver area.

SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation

