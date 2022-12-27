The Bon-Vivant Girl, Nathalie Botros, Promotes Anti-Diet Book, If You Are What You Eat, Should I Eat a Skinny Girl?

Author, psychotherapist, and holistic life coach Nathalie Botros is the Bon-Vivant Girl. She motivates others to build love for their bodies and uses humor and motivation to speak to readers in her book If You Are What You Eat, Should I Eat a Skinny Girl?

After wasting years of her life jumping from one diet to another, thinking an ideal body would bring her happiness, Nathalie Botros, the Bon-Vivant Girl, realized that instead of losing weight, she lost only her joy and money. She turned things around and worked on her happiness before her food.

“Size doesn’t always matter,” Botros said. “You can be a size two or a size ten; as long as you are not happy, you cannot be healthy.”

The Bon-Vivant Girl calls her book an “anti-diet” book. Instead, If You Are What You Eat, Should I Eat a Skinny Girl? offers readers a guide to living their lives to their fullest potential. Botros shares her experiences and struggles, easing the journey with motivation and laughter and encouraging readers to start the journey to a happy, healthy life.

Taking a different approach to health

“I decided no more diets for me. I need to work on myself first. During that period, I had highs and lows with my weight. This time, I didn’t panic when I gained a few pounds,” Botros said. “Instead, I had to study myself. The key was to understand why I gained that weight. Was it emotional or simply a hungry period? Studying my weight gain helped me resolve that issue.”

Spreading happiness with the Bon-Vivant Girl

Nathalie, the Bon-Vivant girl, with her unique approach to coaching helps women find happiness on a daily basis regardless of external factors, so they can move forward living their best lives.

