Submit Release
News Search

There were 753 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,010 in the last 365 days.

The Bon-Vivant Girl, Nathalie Botros, Promotes Anti-Diet Book, If You Are What You Eat, Should I Eat a Skinny Girl?

Author, psychotherapist, and holistic life coach Nathalie Botros is the Bon-Vivant Girl. She motivates others to build love for their bodies and uses humor and motivation to speak to readers in her book If You Are What You Eat, Should I Eat a Skinny Girl?

After wasting years of her life jumping from one diet to another, thinking an ideal body would bring her happiness, Nathalie Botros, the Bon-Vivant Girl, realized that instead of losing weight, she lost only her joy and money. She turned things around and worked on her happiness before her food. 

“Size doesn’t always matter,” Botros said. “You can be a size two or a size ten; as long as you are not happy, you cannot be healthy.”

The Bon-Vivant Girl calls her book an “anti-diet” book. Instead, If You Are What You Eat, Should I Eat a Skinny Girl? offers readers a guide to living their lives to their fullest potential. Botros shares her experiences and struggles, easing the journey with motivation and laughter and encouraging readers to start the journey to a happy, healthy life. 

Taking a different approach to health

“I decided no more diets for me. I need to work on myself first. During that period, I had highs and lows with my weight. This time, I didn’t panic when I gained a few pounds,” Botros said. “Instead, I had to study myself. The key was to understand why I gained that weight. Was it emotional or simply a hungry period? Studying my weight gain helped me resolve that issue.”

Get the book online

Readers interested in getting a copy of If You Are What You Eat, Should I Eat a Skinny Girl? can purchase the book in Kindle or paperback format on Amazon. 

Spreading happiness with the Bon-Vivant Girl

Nathalie, the Bon-Vivant girl, with her unique approach to coaching helps women find happiness on a daily basis regardless of external factors, so they can move forward living their best lives.

Conclusion

Visit the website to learn more about the Bon-Vivant Girl and her book. Reach out on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook to connect with Nathalie Botros on social media. 

Media Contact
Company Name:

Nathalie Botros – The Bon-Vivant Girl


Contact Person:

Nathalie Botros


Email:Send Email
Country:

United States


Website:https://www.thebon-vivantgirl.com/

You just read:

The Bon-Vivant Girl, Nathalie Botros, Promotes Anti-Diet Book, If You Are What You Eat, Should I Eat a Skinny Girl?

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.