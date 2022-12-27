Submit Release
News Search

There were 733 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 327,948 in the last 365 days.

Associa Nevada South Volunteers Help Feed The Homeless

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Nevada South (ANS), a leading provider of community management services throughout the greater Las Vegas Valley and Henderson areas, recently partnered with Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada to help feed the homeless this holiday season. Eight ANS team members spent the day preparing meals and serving them to approximately 300 individuals who would have otherwise gone hungry. Although ANS volunteers had previously volunteered with Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada in 2017, 2018, and 2019, this was their first opportunity to do so in person since the onset of the Covid pandemic.

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada is one of the largest nonprofit social service providers in the state, offering a comprehensive range of human services. Catholic Charities includes diverse programs designed to give help, hope, and transform the lives of some of the most vulnerable men, women, and children in the southern Nevada community, regardless of race, religion, or creed. Social programs they support include a wide range of family, food and nutrition, immigration and refugee support, and home and housing services. For more information, visit www.catholiccharities.com.

The event was part of Associa's Great Giveback, an annual companywide event where team members receive paid time off to volunteer with a deserving organization in their region. The goal is to reinforce the company's commitment to supporting neighborhoods and building stronger relationships in the communities it serves. Other organizations where Associa team members have volunteered include the Humane Society, Habitat for Humanity, and Meals-on-Wheels.

"Our team members had the privilege to again support Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada and those in our community whom they serve," said Associa Nevada South community association manager and event organizer Frederick Simons. "It is a humbling experience to help those in need and I am proud that they did so with smiles on their faces and hope in their voices."

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa


Tom Womack
Associa
214.272.4107
tom.womack@associaonline.com

You just read:

Associa Nevada South Volunteers Help Feed The Homeless

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.