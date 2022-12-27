GRC Seeks End-User Insight on Data Center Sustainability in New Industry Survey

Complete the survey and share your data center sustainability story to contribute to understanding the value of building and maintaining sustainable facilities

GRC® (Green Revolution Cooling®), the leader in immersion cooling for data centers, announced today its first annual Data Center Sustainability Survey designed to gather insights from industry professionals about what is working in the sector and where there is room for improvement.

Survey participants will answer eight short questions on topics including their approach to sustainability and how their organization is working to reduce its carbon footprint. GRC is also interested in collecting stories about sustainability efforts in these mission critical facilities; wanting to hear about successes, struggles, or anything else relating to the topic of data center sustainability.

Some of these stories will be highlighted during GRC's webinar taking place on February 15th at 11:00 a.m. ET. Anyone whose story is selected will receive their choice of a $100 Amazon gift card or a donation made in their name to the Rainforest Alliance The Rainforest Alliance is an international non-profit organization working at the intersection of business, agriculture, and forests to make responsible business the new normal.

"We're excited to field this survey to learn firsthand how data center owners and operators are endeavoring to transition to truly sustainable facilities," said Gregg Primm, VP of Marketing at GRC. "Results from the survey will not only help us better serve the industry, they'll provide a much-needed benchmark for understanding sustainability in the data center ecosystem, providing insight to all of us in the industry on how to be the best stewards possible for our planet."

To participate in the survey, please visit GRC Data Center Sustainability Survey.

About GRC

GRC is The Immersion Cooling Authority®. The company's patented immersion-cooling technology radically simplifies deployment of data center cooling infrastructure. By eliminating the need for chillers, CRACs, air handlers, humidity controls, and other conventional cooling components, enterprises reduce their data center design, build, energy, and maintenance costs. GRC's solutions are deployed in twenty-one countries and are ideal for next-gen applications platforms, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, HPC, 5G, and other edge computing and core applications. Their systems are environmentally resilient, sustainable, and space saving, making it possible to deploy them in virtually any location with minimal lead time. Visit https://grcooling.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221227005217/en/