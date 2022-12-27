Africa XYZ: World's Largest Pan-African Investment Bank By 2023?

Africa XYZ sets an ambitious goal to become the world's largest Pan-African Investment bank.

KIGALI, RWANDA, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Africa XYZ, the innovative Pan-African investment bank, has announced its ambitious goal to become the world's largest Pan-African investment bank by 2023. To achieve this, Africa XYZ is targeting over 200,000 investors, 1,000 employees by Q4, $500m in funding, and offices in 54 locations across Africa, 4 in Europe, 3 in America, and 4 in Asia. The company is also targeting a valuation of $17.5B.

In addition to its focus on growth and expansion, Africa XYZ has set out several key objectives that it aims to achieve by 2030. These include training and providing jobs for 300 million youth, building 500 unicorns by 2030, providing digital financial services to 1 billion Africans, providing electricity to 530 million people, and becoming the largest investor in sustainable and innovative agriculture in Africa.

XYZ's commitment to addressing some of Africa's most significant challenges and building a more vital, prosperous continent is unwavering. The company is confident that through its innovative financial solutions and partnerships with the African diaspora, corporations, and governments, it can make a meaningful impact and achieve its goals.

"We are excited to embark on this journey and believe that with hard work and determination, we can achieve our vision of becoming the world's largest Pan-African investment bank," said Anderson Anonzo, founder & CEO of Africa XYZ. "We are committed to making a difference and are confident that through our efforts, we can shape a better future for Africa by 2030."

Africa XYZ is a technology company that was founded in 2019 with the goal of improving African lives through technology. In its first year, the company built and sold websites for $100 each but soon realized it needed a bigger vision to impact the continent significantly. In response, Africa XYZ launched a fundraising campaign and developed the E-merchant Card, a payment system intended to allow African businesses to receive payments from customers worldwide.

However, the company encountered several challenges, including the impact of COVID-19, a lack of talented employees, and a market that needed to be fully aware of the need for their product. As a result, Africa XYZ shifted its focus to building an investment bank to help create African startups that could solve the continent's biggest challenges.

The company aims to change the narrative and increase the number of "unicorns," or successful startups, in Africa, which currently lags far behind the number in the United States.

