Attorney General Moody Takes Action to Shut Down Deceptive Hot Tub and Spa Enterprise



TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is taking legal action against two hot tub and spa companies for deceptive business practices. Alejandro Flores-Ramirez, owner of Affordable Spa Covers and Coverlex, deceived consumers with fake fast-delivery estimates and expedited shipping fees. According to an investigation by Attorney General Moody’s Consumer Protection Division, Ramirez operated the spa cover retail and manufacturing businesses that accepted payments for hundreds of goods that arrived months after the promised delivery day or never delivered at all. Consumers paid more than $90,000 to the defendants for such products. Affordable Spa Covers also advertised excellent customer service yet refused to issue refunds to consumers who had not received orders.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Consumers expected prompt delivery and excellent service due to representations made by Affordable Spa Covers and Coverlex, yet often received their orders months later than expected—if the orders arrived at all. My Consumer Protection Division is taking action to stop these deceptive practices.”

According to the investigation, Affordable Spa Covers sells products, made by Coverlex, online and advertises fast, free shipping and exceptional customer service. However, the investigation uncovered that the company sent products, in some cases damaged, months after the promised delivery date or never delivered products at all, and seldom honored refunds.

Affordable Spa Covers also advertised expedited shipping for an additional fee, which some consumers paid due to waiting months for an order, but the company still failed to deliver products. When consumers attempted to reach out for refunds, the company did not answer phone calls. Of the many customers who requested to cancel orders, very few were refunded the entire purchase price. The defendants often assessed a $150 cancellation fee, regardless of whether production started or whether the company failed to timely deliver the product.

To view the complaint, click here.

The legal action seeks to permanently enjoin the defendants from selling or manufacturing spa and hot tub covers or related products within the State of Florida and to impose civil penalties for defendants’ willful violations of the law.

Report deceptive business practices to the Florida Attorney General’s Office by visiting MyFloridaLegal.com or calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM.

