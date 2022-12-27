Get Connected with Stern Pinball at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show

Showcasing the award-winning Insider Connected™ across new titles in a brand-new booth #15473 in the Central Hall

Stern Pinball, Inc. announces its physical return to the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas from January 5th - 8th, located in the Central Hall at booth #15473.

Highlighted at Stern's booth will be the award-winning Insider Connected™ system, which enables players to interact with the game and a global network of players in a variety of ways. Through Insider Connected, players can track progress, earn new game-specific achievements, compete on local and global leaderboards, engage with the player community, and participate in promotions and Challenge Quests. Insider Connected also provides an operator-focused toolset to drive location play through Location Leaderboards, build player loyalty, analyze performance, make adjustments remotely, and maintain the machines.

CES participants are encouraged to visit the Stern Pinball booth to put their skills to the test with our CES event-only leaderboard. The booth will feature a wide selection of Insider Connected commercial pinball machines on free play including our new hit title, James Bond 007. CES attendees and all pinball players can register for Insider Connected at insider.sternpinball.com/ and earn an exclusive CES digital achievement badge by logging in and playing any connected Stern Pinball machine in the booth.

Exclusive for attendees and press of CES Unveiled (January 3rd at the Mandalay Bay) and ShowStoppers @ CES (January 5th at the Bellagio), Stern Pinball will be officially unveiling the highly collectible James Bond 007 60th Anniversary Limited Edition pinball machine. Limited to 500 machines globally, this rare machine celebrates the entire franchise of the iconic, genre-defining James Bond films.

"CES is one of our favorite events and we could not be more excited to show off Insider Connected in person. This technology is the future of pinball and is transforming how players and operators interact with pinball machines," said Seth Davis, President and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc.

If that wasn't enough pinball for you, make your way over to the new flagship showroom, the Stern Experience open now at the Pinball Hall of Fame located at 4925 Las Vegas Blvd South to earn an additional Stern Experience digital achievement badge by logging in and playing any connected Stern pinball machine starting today!

About Insider Connected

Insider Connected is a comprehensive technology initiative to connect the universe of Stern pinball machines. The platform is designed to enhance and extend player engagement with the games across both home and commercial environments. It also presents professional operators of the pinball machines a robust set of tools to drive location play, build player loyalty, analyze performance, make adjustments remotely, and maintain the machines.

Registration for Insider Connected is available at insider.sternpinball.com. Players can also register at a connected game by scanning a registration QR code on the machine. Once a player registers, they are issued a unique QR Code that can be used to identify that player at any connected Stern pinball machine anywhere in the world. When a player scans into the machine, they can track progress, earn new game specific achievements, engage with the player community, and participate in promotions and Challenge Quests.

"Insider Connected is transforming how players interact with pinball machines. Operators are benefiting from new tools that drive repeat play and help maintain games remotely while players can earn special entertainment location badges," said Seth Davis, President and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc.

About Stern Pinball, Inc.

Stern Pinball, Inc. creates compelling entertainment that inspires a lifetime love of games, sparks passion, forges friendships, and connects people everywhere through fun, innovative, technologically advanced pinball games, and experiences. Headquartered minutes from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in the heart of North America, the company creates, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and distributes a full line of technologically advanced terrestrial and digital pinball games, parts, accessories, and merchandise. Stern Pinball serves digital, consumer, commercial, and corporate markets around the globe.

Recent Stern Pinball titles include James Bond 007, Rush, Godzilla, The Mandalorian, Led Zeppelin, Avengers: Infinity Quest, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Stranger Things, Elvira's House of Horrors, Jurassic Park, Black Knight: Sword of Rage, The Munsters, The Beatles, Deadpool, Iron Maiden, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars, Aerosmith, Ghostbusters, KISS, Metallica, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Star Trek, AC/DC, Batman, and Spider-Man. A broad range of players enjoy Stern Pinball's games from professional pinball players who compete in high-stakes competitions around the globe to novice players who are discovering the allure of the silver ball for the first time. To join the fun and learn more, please visit www.sternpinball.com.

