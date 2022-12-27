Submit Release
News Search

There were 713 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 327,902 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Disinfectant Dispensing Product (BRK-4183)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to sanitize the airborne environment of any room within a home or business," said an inventor, from Birmingham, Ala., "so I invented the DISINFECTANT FOGGER. My environmentally-safe design provides added protection and peace of mind for users."

The invention provides an effective way to dispense a disinfectant within a room. In doing so, it helps prevent the spread of germs, microorganisms, viruses, fungus, and bacteria. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it offers an alternative to spraying or wiping various surfaces. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BRK-4183, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-disinfectant-dispensing-product-brk-4183-301707588.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Disinfectant Dispensing Product (BRK-4183)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.