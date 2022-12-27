Radmehr Avini Working On New Single Track For Iran

Radmehr Avini Radmehr Avini Radmehr Avini

Radmehr Avini has decided to produce a new song for the people of his country so that he can show his peace and companionship to the people of his country.

TEHRAN, IRAN, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nothing interesting happens in Iran these days, Mahsa Amini's death has attracted the attention of the people of the world, the media and human rights. The bitter events and difficult conditions in Iran are unimaginable, Mahsa Amini's million hashtag has the largest world record.

Iranian people are not having a good time, Radmehr Avini is an Iranian singer living in Iran who is very upset about this situation in his latest decision. Considering the situation in Iran, he started to compose a new song. He says that he made this song with nylon guitar and acoustic arrangement so beautiful that you can feel the sound of Iran's sadness. Iranian people have been living in difficult conditions for several years. He says that he made this song from his heart to show his solidarity with the people of Iran.

Radmehr Avini was born on 29 January 1992, He is a singer, songwriter, composer, music arranger, musician, sound engineer and actor from Iran. He started learning music when he was a young child, then played the synthesizer professionally.

He has had many activities in the field of music production in Iran and after getting publishing certificate from the ministry of culture and Islamic guidance in 2018, he published.

Before publishing his first track, in 2018, Avini participated in the works of other Iranian artists as voice recorder, recording supervisor, music arranger, musician, Mixing and Mastering Engineer.