11 new Utah fishing records set in 2022

Salt Lake City — Anyone who goes fishing knows how thrilling it is to catch a fish, especially if it is a large, potentially record-breaking one. And this year, anglers set 11 new fishing records in Utah.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources began tracking records for harvested fish in the early 1900s. Since then, the record fish program has expanded to also include catch-and-release records and records for fish caught using alternate tackle, like spearfishing, archery and setline.

There are currently 34 state catch-and-keep angling records, 38 state catch-and-release records, 21 state spearfishing records, six state setline records and three state archery records in Utah. View all the state fishing records on the DWR website.

"The primary reason that the DWR tracks record fish is to provide anglers with recognition of their achievements," DWR Aquatics Assistant Chief Craig Walker said. "The public records are also a fun way to encourage anglers to get out on the water and hopefully encounter some of the large fish Utah has to offer."

While these records were set at various waterbodies around Utah, those are not the only waters that offer large fish in the state. Visit the DWR Fish Utah map to find some great fishing opportunities, including Blue Ribbon Fisheries and other trophy-fishing opportunities that Utah has to offer. Be sure to rate the waterbodies that you fish at on the Fish Utah map. The ratings allow DWR fisheries managers to gauge angler satisfaction at a specific waterbody. That information helps the DWR improve fishing across the state.

Here is a look at the 11 new state fishing records that were set during 2022:

Catch-and-release records

Black bullhead: Set by Taylor Hadlock on July 19 at Quail Creek Reservoir. The fish was 16 inches long.

Set by Taylor Hadlock on July 19 at Quail Creek Reservoir. The fish was 16 inches long. Black crappie: Set by Draygen Picklesimer on April 18 at Quail Creek Reservoir. The fish was 16 ¾ inches long.

Set by Draygen Picklesimer on April 18 at Quail Creek Reservoir. The fish was 16 ¾ inches long. White crappie: Set by Taylor Shamo Feb. 9 at Gunnison Bend Reservoir. The fish was 12 ⅞ inches long.

Set by Taylor Shamo Feb. 9 at Gunnison Bend Reservoir. The fish was 12 ⅞ inches long. Bonneville cutthroat trout: Set by Eli Gourdin on April 18 at Lost Creek Reservoir. The fish was 25 ¼ inches long.

Set by Eli Gourdin on April 18 at Lost Creek Reservoir. The fish was 25 ¼ inches long. Colorado River cutthroat trout: Set by Eli Gourdin on March 25 at Currant Creek Reservoir. The fish was 22 inches long.

Set by Eli Gourdin on March 25 at Currant Creek Reservoir. The fish was 22 inches long. Tiger trout: Set by David MacKay on May 6 at Fish Lake. The fish was 29 ¼ inches long.

Set by David MacKay on May 6 at Fish Lake. The fish was 29 ¼ inches long. Walleye: Set by Jon Torrence on April 15 at Utah Lake. The fish was 33 inches long.

Catch-and-keep records

Bonneville cutthroat trout: Set by Bryan Olsen on April 18 at Lost Creek Reservoir with a 4-pound, 12-ounce fish that was 24 ¼ inches long. However, that record was then broken by Willie G. Carollo on July 17, also at Lost Creek Reservoir. The new record fish was 10 pounds 2.24 ounces, 28 inches long and had a 17.5-inch girth.

Set by Bryan Olsen on April 18 at Lost Creek Reservoir with a 4-pound, 12-ounce fish that was 24 ¼ inches long. However, that record was then broken by Willie G. Carollo on July 17, also at Lost Creek Reservoir. The new record fish was 10 pounds 2.24 ounces, 28 inches long and had a 17.5-inch girth. Wiper: Set by Hunter King on June 18 at Newcastle Reservoir. The fish was 16 pounds 8.32 ounces, 31 inches long and had a 24-inch girth.

Spearfishing records

Striped bass: Set by Darvil McBride on April 30 at Lake Powell. The fish was 6 pounds 3 ounces, 27 ¼ inches long and had a 17-inch girth.

Set by Darvil McBride on April 30 at Lake Powell. The fish was 6 pounds 3 ounces, 27 ¼ inches long and had a 17-inch girth. Non-native cutthroat trout: Set by Ryan Peterson on June 4 at Fish Lake. The fish was 3 pounds 14 ounces, 22 ½ inches long and had an 11-inch girth.

Last year, four new statewide fishing records were set. Eleven statewide fishing records were set in 2020, and five were set in 2019.

If you think you may have caught a record catch-and-release fish, you can submit the record application form on the DWR website. Your submission must include a photo that shows the fish next to a measuring device such as a yardstick or tape measure, and your release of the fish must be witnessed and certified in writing.

To submit a catch-and-keep record, you must submit a photo of the fish, as well as its total length, girth and weight. The fish must be weighed using a certified commercial scale, and the weighing must be witnessed and certified in writing by two independent witnesses who are not members of the individual's fishing party or family. A Utah Division of Wildlife Resources employee must witness and certify in writing the species, total fish length and girth verification.