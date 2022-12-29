Sunshine State Founder of The Good Death Experience Charon Collier Helps Families Prepare for Transitioning

Charon Collier, author of The Good Death Experience The Good Death Experience

We all deserve and should strive for a ‛Good Death’ in a supportive and loving atmosphere where our wishes and plans are honored.” — Charon Collier

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dealing with the inevitable reality of death and helping people prepare for transitioning is a delicate endeavor. Charon Collier, the founder of The Good Death Experience, is an End-of-Life consultant, Death Doula, who helps clients navigate through these difficult times. Ms. Collier received her Death Doula Professional Certification from the University of Vermont. She is also a graduate of the National Holistic Institute in Sacramento, California and a Licensed Massage Therapist who also attended Everflowing, in San Francisco, California. It was there she received training from Irene Smith, an esteemed pioneer in Touch Massage for hospice patients.

Consultant Collier reflects, “We all deserve and should strive for a ‛Good Death’ in a supportive and loving atmosphere where our wishes and plans are honored.” According to a 2021 study published in the Journal of Psychosocial Nursing and Mental Health Services, “Ninety percent of people think it is important to talk about end-of-life wishes with their loved ones, but only 27 percent have done so.”

Funerals can bring out the best and worst in families. As with most things in life, a good and well thought out plan avoids the many pitfalls which can result in stress, anxiety, and panic for all involved. These emotional interruptions inflict added pain and suffering on grieving loved ones that could be avoided with advanced planning. The Good Death Experience encourages clients, in a unique way, to get a plan, discuss the plan and be ready to execute the plan when needed.

In the spring/summer of 2023, the much-anticipated launching of author Collier’s book titled, “The Good Death Experience, Journey From Hospice Volunteer to Death Doula,” will take place. This inspired anecdotal penning chronicles Charon’s experiences, reflections, and lessons learned over more than a decade of hospice volunteer work. At its conclusion, it leaves the reader with the compelling question, “Are your prepared for a Good Death Experience? It is the last gift that we can give our loved ones.”

For more information on The Good Death Experience, please contact Charon Collier at Phone: 888-385-4440 or visit: www.thegooddeathexperience.com or logon on to https://authorcharoncollier.com/.

The Good Death Experience