International Sensation Volvexzshawa Becomes a Rising Face of Fame with his Phenomenal Back-to-Back Rap Music Releases
EINPresswire.com/ -- With his extraordinary musical skills, Volvexzshawa has gained international recognition and fame for composing incredible rapping music.
Born in Kenya and raised in South Carolina, Volvexzshawaa whose real name is Hamisi Gift Musitwa, is a skilled rapper and has become an international sensation for releasing incredible rap music, winning the hearts of thousands of fans worldwide. He initially gained recognition as a Street Battle Rapper in early 2017 and soon established a solid fan base. He officially started his music career around 2020 with his first Single album release, "Am on My Way."
While always aspired to become the greatest in the music industry, Volvexzshawa won the MTC Music Awards Artist of the Year, making huge sales on his album for remarkably performing in his rap music. Despite facing challenging situations, Volvexzshawa embarked on his journey to become a successful songwriter and music artist.
"With my first single album ", Am on My Way", released on November 27, I have always aspired to become the greatest in the music industry. I was born in Kenya, Africa, on March 2, 1999, in a small ghetto. Getting inspired by my job inspired me to go to the studio because I need to know I have a job that pays for my music production, my music promo because no one can do it for free," says Volvexzshawa.
With diligence and determination, Volvexzshawa has garnered the attention of several esteemed individuals in the music industry. He strives to compose relatable and unique rap music for his fans, aiming to keep them hooked with the lyrics and beat. To attract the younger generation, Volvexzshawa goes the extra mile to blend in with the new generation's music taste by using cutting-edge musical instruments and relatable lyrical content.
Moreover, recently Volvexzshawa has launched 8 new albums, top-ranked with streams single album "HAKUNA MATATA." Volvexzshawa stands out among its competitors because of his perseverance and zeal to create quality music using his undeniable talent and skill.
As Volvexzshawa continues, "If it is a passion, you will be patient enough to wait. No matter how long it takes to break into the industry, you will continue to believe in yourself and be patient." As an artist, the end goal is important, and I can tell you it's hard to win when there's no applause for you. Be prepared for the worst and keep your faith high because only Allah (God) will bless those who hustle."
For more information related to the rapper, click on the website https://unitedmasters.com/volvexzshawa.
Social Media:
Instagram: https://instagram.com/volvexz.shawa
Twitter: https://twitter.com/volvexz
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/volvexz
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@volvexzshawa?_t=8YWv0tzYO9O
