SEOBRO.Agency - ROI-driven SEO Agency new offices and product

Thank you for considering SEOBRO.Agency (part of BRO LLC family) as a partner to support your company in your business objectives.”KOPLI KULA, RAE VALD, ESTONIA, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEOBRO.Agency - ROI-driven SEO Agency opens doors in the US, CA, and soon in the UK.
— Roman Borissov (CEO)
New offices
Estonian SEO Agency scales to the United States, Canada, United Kingdom.
SEOBRO.Agency is going to expand further and start from the United States. Now their doors are open for United States customers. The new US office phone is +1 (415)-687-3003; call to learn more about services.
January 2023 - starting in Canada and in March 2023 in the United Kingdom.
New product - retainer fee SEO
For the launch in other countries, a strong SEO package was prepared, with a retainer fee of $2500
The package includes the following month-to-month activities
Month 1 - Diagnosis and setup
Within the first month, a full diagnosis of the customers' websites is made. With the target to outline a bespoke roadmap for the campaign. Additionally: administrative tasks, accesses, allowances, agreements, contacts, and monitoring.
→ Administrative tasks
→ Accessibility
→ Monitoring
→ Initializing campaign
Month 2 - Technical and Competitive analysis
Within the second month, technical issues are being solved, competitors and their strategies are being analyzed, and SEO strategy is well-formed with best practices across sites ranked in the first positions in Google for customers' keywords.
→ Technical audit
→ Call-To-Actions
→ Backlink audit
→ Competitor analysis
Month 3 - On-Page month
Within the third month, the content strategy being created
→ Content plan
→ Copywriter assignments
→ Technical audit + Site Speed (Core Web Vitals)
Month 4-6 Link building phase 1
From the fourth month onwards, most campaigns are well on their way and seeing positive results. The strategy becomes more focused on link building, competitor research, and performance monitoring. Most of the budget goes to backlink building.
→ Content plan execution
→ Technical issues follow-up
→ Backlinks creation
→ Monitoring
→ Conversion optimization
Month 6-11 Link building phase 2
Around the sixth month of the campaign, customers are usually reaping the rewards from working with search engine optimization and often want to target higher volume keywords. This period will often require fresh analysis and competitor research, with many customers opting to increase their budget to rank for these new terms.
→ Backlink audit
→ Competitor research
→ Backlinks creation
→ Monitoring
→ Conversion optimization
Month 12 Campaign extension
Around this campaign period, customers reach the goals set at the beginning of the campaign. This period will often include management of the link profile built over the duration of the campaign, as well as the continued building of more links to replace lost links and maintain rankings. This is the right time to check and calculate ROI.
