Global Forestry And Logging Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

According to ‘Forestry And Logging Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the forestry and logging market grew from $883.81 billion in 2021 to $972.37 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. Wood use as a building material is increasing due to the numerous advantages of wood buildings over concrete buildings, thus driving the market for forestry and logging producers.

The forestry and logging market overview consists of sales of forestry products and logs by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce or harvest forestry products and logs and are involved in growing, cutting, and transporting timber; operations of the timber tract; growing trees for reforestation; and collecting forest products such as gums, barks, and fibers.

Advanced techniques in forest logging methods have improved safety, fibre utilization, environmental protection, and productivity with minimum damage to residual trees. The different improved methods of logging are harvester/forwarder systems, cable harvesting systems, and helicopter logging.

1) By Type: Logging, Timber Tract Operations, Forest Nurseries and Gathering of Forest Products

2) By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

3) By Application: Construction, Insutrial Goods, Other Applications

By Geography: The global forestry and logging market research is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Olam International, Resolute Forest Products Inc, Rayonier Inc, Weyerhaeuser Company, Stora Enso Oyj, PotlatchDeltic Corporation, CELULOSA ARAUCO Y CONSTITUCIÓN S.A, and Interfor Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC