Furan Resin For Casting Market to Grow at 8.1% CAGR from 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Furan Resin For Casting Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Furan Resin For Casting Market Size And Growth?

The market for furan resin used in casting has seen a substantial increase in size in the past few years. It is projected to escalate from $41.17 billion in 2024 to $43.96 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This surge during the historic period can be credited to the rising requirements for material that is both robust and heat-resistant, its multitude of uses in assorted sectors like the automotive industry, the growing need for lightweight and long-lasting materials in industrial application, and the burgeoning demand from aerospace industries for lighter materials.

Expectations are high for significant expansion in the furan resin for casting market over the coming years, with predictions forecasting growth to $60.06 billion by 2029, progressing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This anticipated growth during the forecasted period is likely to be driven by increased use of furan resins in foundry applications for casting moulds and cores. Broader adoption in foundry applications and in the aerospace industry for creating lightweight components are also key factors. Further contributing factors include growth in infrastructure and construction, and a growing focus on lighter materials in both the automobile and aerospace sectors. Key trends slated for the forecasted period encompass advances in technology and resin performance, expansion of application possibilities, innovation in resin production methods and increased emphasis on sustainable practices.

Download a free sample of the furan resin for casting market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=20795&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Furan Resin For Casting Market?

The furan resin for castings market is expected to flourish due to the rising need for lightweight materials in the aerospace industries. The aerospace industry, which develops, manufactures, and maintains spacecraft, aircraft, and related systems across commercial and defense domains, is driving the demand for these lightweight materials. This surge is linked to the need for fuel efficiency as less fuel is consumed by lighter aircraft, resulting in reduced costs and less environmental impact. Furan resin facilitates the aerospace sector by enabling the crafting of strong yet lightweight components, contributing to a reduction of aircraft weight through the fabrication of robust, intricate parts. For example, the Aerospace Industries Association, an American aerospace and defense body, reported in September 2023 that the global preeminence of the US aircraft and aerospace industry escalated in 2022. The A&D sector produced over $952 billion in total sales, marking a 6.7% climb from 2021. As such, the escalating demand for lightweight materials in the aerospace sector is catalyzing the growth of the furan resin for castings market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Furan Resin For Casting Market?

Major players in the Furan Resin For Casting include:

• ASK Chemicals GmbH

• Jinan Shengquan Group Co. Ltd

• ChemPoint Inc.

• Suzhou Xingye Material Technology Co. Ltd.

• Steuler Industrial Solution

• Penn A Kem LLC

• HA-International LLC

• DynaChem Inc.

• Forace Polymers Private Limited

• Hongye Chemical Group Co Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Furan Resin For Casting Industry?

Prominent firms in the furan resin for castings market are turning towards the production of eco-friendly furan resins in a bid to decrease damaging emissions, enhance the safety of workers, and adhere to stringent environmental laws. These environmentally friendly furan resins are thermosetting polymers made from agricultural waste products like corn husks and rice hulls, using the process of acid hydrolysis of natural resources. For example, ASK Chemicals GmbH, a foundry chemicals firm based in Germany, introduced MAGNASET 2.0 in August 2022. This new generation of furan resins provides substantial environmental advantages over conventional formulations. The amount of free furfuryl alcohol (FA) in MAGNASET 2.0 resins is considerably less (<40%) than that of standard furan resins (50-95%). Due to the lower free FA content, there could be a noticeable reduction in furfuryl alcohol emissions during the casting process. MAGNASET 2.0 maintains the free formaldehyde content at a minimum, with a maximum limit of 0.1%, which further curtails emissions and enhances the resin system's total environmental impact.

How Is The Furan Resin For Casting Market Segmented?

The furan resin for casting market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Furfuryl Alcohol Resin, Furfural Resin, Furfural Ketone Resin

2) By Application: Cast Steel, Cast Iron, Alloy Production

3) By End User: Automotive, Aerospace, Construction, Manufacturing

Subsegments:

1) By Furfuryl Alcohol Resin: Chemical Grade Furfuryl Alcohol Resin, Foundry Grade Furfuryl Alcohol Resin, High-Performance Furfuryl Alcohol Resin, Specialty Furfuryl Alcohol Resin

2) By Furfural Resin: Foundry Grade Furfural Resin, Chemical Grade Furfural Resin, High-Temperature Resistant Furfural Resin, Low-Emission Furfural Resin

3) By Furfural Ketone Resin: High-Temperature Furfural Ketone Resin, Automotive-Grade Furfural Ketone Resin, Aerospace-Grade Furfural Ketone Resin, Industrial Furfural Ketone Resin

View the full furan resin for casting market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/furan-resin-for-casting-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Furan Resin For Casting Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the market for furan resin for casting, with a forecast of continued growth. The market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Furan Resin For Casting Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Plastic Materials And Resins Market 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plastic-materials-and-resins-market

Plastic Material And Resins Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plastic-material-and-resins-global-market-report

Specialty Resins Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/specialty-resins-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.