Global Dental Crown And Bridges Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Dental Crown And Bridges Global Market Report 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

According to ‘Dental Crown And Bridges Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the dental crown and bridges market share is expected to grow from $3.53 billion in 2021 to $3.96 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The high incidence of oral diseases is contributing to the growth of the dental crown and bridge market. Oral health refers to the health of the teeth, gums, and thus the entire oral-facial system that permits smiling, speaking, and chewing. Some of the most common diseases that impact oral health include cavities (tooth decay), gum (periodontal) disease, and oral cancer.

The dental crown and bridges market consists of sales of dental crowns and bridges by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a dental restoration covering the exposed surface of a tooth. These are false teeth that are usually made of porcelain or ceramic and can be colour and texture matched to the existing teeth.In some crowns, gold alloys are used to improve their strength. A dental bridge is a prosthetic appliance that is used to treat patients with missing teeth. Bridges are comprised of porcelain that has been bonded to metal to improve chewing abilities and the aesthetics of the teeth.

Global Dental Crown And Bridges Market Trends

The emergence of robotic surgeries is a key trend gaining popularity in the dental crown and bridge market. Robotics are increasingly being used in navigational surgery for a variety of medical specialties as technology and computer science advance. In dentistry, robotics offers advantages over freehand procedures for placing apparatus, improving accuracy, precision, workflows, and patient outcomes.

Global Dental Crown And Bridges Market Segments

The global dental crown and bridges market is segmented:

1) By Type: Crowns, Bridges

2) By Material: Ceramics, Porcelain Fused To Metals, Metals

3) By Price: Premium, Value, Discounted

4) By End User: Dental Hospitals And Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Other End Users

By Geography: The global dental crown and bridges market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Dental Crown And Bridges Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides dental crown and bridges market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global dental crown and bridges global market, dental crown and bridges global market share, dental crown and bridges market segments and geographies, dental crown and bridges global market trends, dental crown and bridges global market players, dental crown and bridges market growth, dental crown and bridges global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The dental crown and bridges market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Dental Crown And Bridges Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: 3M, Ivoclar Vivadent, Dentsply International Inc., Nobel Biocare Services, BioHorizons, Camlog Holding, Straumann, Zimmer Biomet, Wieland Dental, National Dentex Lab, Henry Schein Inc, Glidewell, Dentium, Biotech Dental, Danaher Corporation, Osstem Implant, Derby Dental, Lithoz, Align Technology, LASAK s.r.o., AMT s.r.l., Sirona Dental system, and Formlabs

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

