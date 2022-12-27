Web4Africa Celebrates 20 Years of Providing Exceptional Web Services to Clients Worldwide

Web4Africa, a leading web hosting and ICANN Accredited domain registration registrar in Africa, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Since its inception in 2002, the company has consistently provided reliable and affordable hosting and domain registration services to businesses and individuals across the continent.

Over the past two decades, Web4Africa has grown to become one of the most trusted and respected hosting providers in Africa. The company's commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and superior support has played a key role in its success.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating this milestone anniversary," said CEO Oluniyi D. Ajao, "We are grateful to our loyal customers and dedicated team members who have contributed to our success over the past 20 years. We look forward to continuing to provide top-quality hosting and domain registration services to our customers in the years to come."

To mark the occasion, Web4Africa offered special discounts and promotions to its customers.

Throughout its history, Web4Africa has always been at the forefront of innovation in the African web hosting industry. The company was one of the first to offer domain registration services in Africa, and it has continued to introduce new technologies and services over the years.

In addition to hosting and domain registration, Web4Africa also offers a range of other services including virtual server hosting, WordPress hosting, and SSL certificates. Web4Africa offers hosting services from 5 data centres across Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa - offering low latency hosting that compile with data sovereignty laws and regulations. The company's team of experienced professionals is dedicated to helping businesses succeed online.

Web4Africa's anniversary is a testament to the company's enduring commitment to excellence and its ability to adapt and thrive in an ever-changing industry. The company looks forward to continuing to serve its customers and to shaping the future of web hosting in Africa.

"We are proud of the impact we have had over the past 20 years, and we are excited to see what the future holds," said CEO Oluniyi Ajao. "We are committed to continuing to innovate and provide the best possible service to our customers."

Media Contact

Web4Africa

Gbenga Ajao

South Africa