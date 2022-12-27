David Rhea's newly released "The Daily Fight for Character" is a thoughtful reflection on key values and virtues that are needed in a life of commitment to faith

"The Daily Fight for Character" from Christian Faith Publishing author David Rhea is a compelling look at both sides of the coin as the author expounds on the pitfalls and victories one will experience during the pursuit of a godly life.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Daily Fight for Character": a potent reminder of the need to be active in one's faith. "The Daily Fight for Character" is the creation of published author David Rhea, who graduated from Modesto High School. Rhea then went on to college, graduating from Cal Poly State, San Luis Obispo, majoring in animal science and horse husbandry, and earning a secondary teaching credential. He taught high school for seven years before shifting to the law enforcement field, retiring in 2014.

Rhea shares, "Our Daily Fight for Character is about becoming more and more like Jesus. Our conduct displays our true character, regardless of what we may be saying. Character is shown by our veracity (truthfulness), our integrity in what we do, not necessarily what we claim. We have become so entrenched in the world's methods of fighting; they become terribly hard habits to break. Even when we want to do right and be righteous before the Lord, we struggle to 'help' Him win the battles He has asked us to simply stand in faith before Him on (Exodus 14:14) comes immediately to mind. The fight for godly character is relentless, daily, and we must be intentional about really picking up our cross and following Jesus to our own crucifixion if necessary.

"This book looks at both sides of this issue and what God's words have to say about it. It is a journey, and each of us has to take that journey. Jesus promises us, we will succeed as we follow Him."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Rhea's new book will engage and challenge readers to reflect and grow in their faith.

Rhea shares in hopes of raising awareness of the challenges one will face and the need to be determined and intentional in the pursuit of God.

Consumers can purchase "The Daily Fight for Character" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Daily Fight for Character," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

