Drew Alan Hall's newly released "Tier 1 Christianity" is a creative opportunity for expanding one's understanding and pursuit of God

"Tier 1 Christianity: The Stories, Lessons, and Heroes of the Special Operations Community. The Gospel of Jesus, and the Journey of Discipleship" from Christian Faith Publishing author Drew Alan Hall is an enjoyably thought-provoking discussion of what it takes to be a leader amongst men within the realm of living in God's plan.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Tier 1 Christianity: The Stories, Lessons, and Heroes of the Special Operations Community. The Gospel of Jesus, and the Journey of Discipleship" is the creation of published author Drew Alan Hall, a teacher and pastor in Gadsden, Alabama. Hall holds a bachelor's degree from Jacksonville State University and a master's degree from Samford University. He and his wife, Gena, have two daughters, Emory Kate and Sadie Drew.

Hall shares, "To be a tier 1 operator requires a commitment to being the best of the best. A choice that requires passion, work, sacrifice, and mental toughness. Each member of this elite community chose that life and all that comes with it. That choice enters them into life that rejects average and apathy. The title of tier 1 operator is earned every single day.

"The world has a problem with accepting average as the standard. Apathy has crept into our work ethic and relationships. Without warning, the same attitude of apathy can invade our faith. This is a personal choice for each of us. Remember, Jesus calls us to pick up our cross daily and follow him. Just because apathy is the standard the world accepts, it does not have to be ours.

"If you want to become a better disciple of Jesus, then this book is for you.

"If you are exploring Christianity, then this book is for you.

"If your faith needs some encouragement, then this book is for you.

"In Tier 1 Christianity, we will draw connections between the lessons, stories, and heroes of the tier 1 community and the gospel of Jesus Christ. Jesus is calling each of us to be the greatest disciple we can be. To avoid being lukewarm at all cost and to strive to be soul set on fire for Jesus!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Drew Alan Hall's new book will challenge believers whether they are established or beginning their journey of faith.

Hall shares in hopes of aiding others to find and connect with God's grace, love, and promise.

