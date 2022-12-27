Chad Staerkel's newly released "Doctrines of Grace" is an articulate and inspiring discussion of key scripture.

"Doctrines of Grace: An Attempt at a Comprehensive Scriptural Look at the Salvational Doctrines of Grace" from Christian Faith Publishing author Chad Staerkel is a carefully presented and researched examination of scripture related to God's Grace.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 27, 2022 Dec. 27, 2022 -- "Doctrines of Grace: An Attempt at a Comprehensive Scriptural Look at the Salvational Doctrines of Grace": a helpful resource for those seeking a deeper understanding of scripture. "Doctrines of Grace: An Attempt at a Comprehensive Scriptural Look at the Salvational Doctrines of Grace" is the creation of published author Chad Staerkel.

Staerkel shares, "This book is an attempt at a comprehensive look at all of the Scriptures that pertain to each of the doctrines associated with God's Amazing Grace, starting with a look at Original Sin and the Depravity of Man, the Law and its true purpose, and then moving into God's Predestination and Election of His chosen ones, God's Sovereignty versus Man's Responsibility, Salvation by Grace alone through Faith alone in Christ alone, Eternal Security or Perseverance of the Saints, God's all-encompassing Grace throughout the entire process of salvation, and the difference between unnecessary works and the purpose of good works.

"In each section, each doctrine, we will try to take a look at every Biblical passage that references each of these doctrines and see what it teaches us. And in so doing, I believe that you will find a newfound love, appreciation, and deeply profound respect and thankfulness for our Lord and Savior, our God and Creator Who has chosen us from before the foundations of the world (Eph. 1:4–5) and has foreknown us, predestined us, called us, justified us, sanctifies us, and has glorified us (Rom. 8:29–30). To God be ALL the glory!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chad Staerkel's new book brings a fresh perspective to discussing key biblical passages.

Staerkel shares in hopes of empowering others on their journey to personal and spiritual growth.

