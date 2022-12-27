Roger A. Pierce's newly released "My Battle, His Victory: Fighting A Battle Against All Odds and Winning" offers readers an impactful message of faith

"My Battle, His Victory: Fighting A Battle Against All Odds and Winning" from Christian Faith Publishing author Roger A. Pierce is an enjoyable and inspiring memoir that examines the author's personal journey and resilient faith.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Battle, His Victory: Fighting A Battle Against All Odds and Winning": a heartfelt appreciation to God for the strength needed to persevere. "My Battle, His Victory: Fighting A Battle Against All Odds and Winning" is the creation of published author Roger A. Pierce, a loving husband and father of two adult children. He is a US Navy veteran and kidney transplant survivor.

Pierce shares, "In life, there are things common to man and things that are not common. However, adversity is common to every man. Nonetheless, a given adversity encountered does not determine your defeat. What determines whether a person is defeated or not is how they respond.

"To summarize, the book My Battle, His Victory: Fighting a Battle against All Odds and Winning is a display and an observation of the practical application of biblical principles when responding to the adversities of life. These God-given principles, proven and time-tested, are designed to lead to victory for the believer, internally and externally, in every situation."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Roger A. Pierce's new book brings readers a deeply personal story of struggle and triumph that will encourage and challenge readers in their faith.

Pierce shares in hopes of reaching others in need of encouragement as they face the challenges life throws along the way.

Consumers can purchase "My Battle, His Victory: Fighting A Battle Against All Odds and Winning" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "My Battle, His Victory: Fighting A Battle Against All Odds and Winning," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing