Kerreu Soares's newly released "Six Feet Away" is a thoughtful reflection on the challenges of the pandemic.

"Six Feet Away" from Christian Faith Publishing author Kerreu Soares is a spiritually driven discussion of how to overcome anything life throws through dedication to God as the author explores the challenges of living through the coronavirus shutdowns.

Soares shares, "Yes, you can overcome the spirit of COVID-19 and every other variant with the precious Word of God. In this time, we started here where he said our food and water are blessed, and yet to remind us not to forget the benefits of him forgiving all our iniquities and healing all our diseases, we are indeed healed by his stripes. The redemption from the curse is ours for his covenant people.

"You may have caught COVID-19 or seen much suffering and even death, but there have been many more recoveries; much more hope shined in a time when Psalms 91 and 2nd Chronicles 7:14 became most famous.

"During this time of the pandemic, remedies were scarce. From one day to another, the experiences of sorrow, pain, and discomfort were plenty. The promise of God's Word reigned supreme over this tumultuous time. In Six Feet Away, many memories were captured, and solutions were given. Put your trust in God and watch all that is not of him fall to the ground. There could be more trials like this COVID-19 or worst, but God is still good, and the Word still works. Take this journey with Six Feet Away as a historical point of view, or find day-to-day strength in your own battles. By understanding how much God loved me and how he showed me his compassionate care, I knew I would come out better.

"We can live and not die, reign in every situation, be healthy, wealthy, and happy in Christ, and would you believe the key is our saviour Jesus Christ?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kerreu Soares's new book puts into words what many may have been experiencing as a global community faced an unknown danger.

Soares brings readers a personal account of how God carried her through the dangers of the pandemic.

