Virginia Thomas's newly released "What Did You Say? Power of the Tongue" is an inspiring discussion of the power held within spoken word.

"What Did You Say? Power of the Tongue" from Christian Faith Publishing author Virginia Thomas is an important reminder of the impact words can make on one's personal and spiritual wellbeing.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --

Thomas shares, "What Did You Say? Power of the Tongue is about words from your mouth.

"Words are the most powerful gift God has given us. When God speaks out into the atmosphere, it becomes what He spoke. We use our mouth for many things. The tongue can speak faith-filled words, and it can speak curses.

"Let us listen for God to speak to us. Speak bold prayer out into the atmosphere. Let your faith rise as God is listening to your prayers.

Speak bold prayers. Shift the atmosphere.

We are in His image. Speak God's Word.

Let your faith rise.

Listen. He is speaking."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Virginia Thomas's new book brings an important concept to light in an easy-to-understand and encouraging manner.

Thomas shares in hopes of encouraging readers in their pursuit of a fulfilling prayer life by examining the challenges and blessings that accompany how one uses their words.

